Milford Lake Corps of Engineers will conduct an archery draw
There will be an archery draw for 40 deer hunting permits on Aug. 27th on the front lawn of the Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office, 5203 N. Highway, K-57 Highway on the south end of the Milford Dam. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the draw for a...
County will hold a Town Hall meeting to explain hospital support
Geary County Commissioners will conduct a Town Hall meeting on Aug. 25th at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House to inform the public about Geary Community Hospital. Local officials have been working on a $32 million bond issue to help the financially challenged GCH make it through the year until Jan. 1st when Stormont Vail is scheduled to assume oversight of Geary Community.
Geary County Landfill will change operating hours in September
Geary County Landfill will return to regular operation hours on Sept. 6. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a release from the Public Works Department only brush and tree limbs will be accepted. The service will be free for Geary County residents and $15 per ton for commercial customers.
Stuff the Bus totals are available from United Way
Number of items collected and the amount of cash received for the Stuff the Bus school supply effort have been calculated by Junction City - Geary County United Way. According to Nichole Mader, Director, there were a total of 7,009 items collected including:. --163 backpacks. --73 adopt-A-Backpacks. --239 3-ring binders.
Circus on Ice will come to the C.L. Hoover Opera House
Performers will be skating on the stage of the C.L. Hoover Opera House during the Circus on Ice show on Sept. 16 in Junction City. Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley first saw the performance in Branson, Missouri. Sheila stated, "They were on stage singing and dancing and then all of a sudden somebody comes out in a pair of ice skates and they're skating. "Joe Markley said they're really using ice skates. "It's like a teflon floor they put down but it's slick and they can ice skate on it. " Real ice will not be used on the floor of the stage.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 12
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.SZ. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
PBC approves sub-lease of GCH to Stormont Vail and an interlocal agreement for Hospital repairs
Geary County Public Commission members adopted a resolution on Thursday approving the sub-lease of Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail, Flint Hills, LLC. Attorney Pete Rombold, said the lease will be consummated and closed at the end of the year." In the meantime we have the duty to make some emergency repairs to the facility, and today we approved an interlocal agreement which gives Stormont Vail and the Public Building Commission an opportunity to work together in identifying the most expeditious manner in making these repairs." Stormont Vail plans to assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
One injured in Riley County rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just early Friday in Riley County. Just after 4a.m. Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road and found a white 4-door passenger car in the tree line. The vehicle travelled off the left...
Guitarist Steve Fansler will perform at the Opera House
Guitarist Steve Fansler, a native of Chapman will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Saturday night. His show is titled Well Tempered Madness, smooth jazz funk and blues. Sheila Markley, Opera House Co-Director, said Fansler has performed in Las Vegas with the Wayne Newton Band and has played...
K-18 roundabout near JCMS and JCHS is partially open for traffic
Motorists can travel east to west through the new K-18 roundabout on the west side of Junction City and good news, can now exit south onto Karns Drive on the west or back side of City Middle School. The Blue Jay Way or north exit from the roundabout near Junction City High School is still closed but is nearing completion.
Kansas woman with 3 warrants captured by K-9 unit
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 3a.m. August 10, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 gold Ford Ranger with an expired registration in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
Police: Cash, security system taken from Salina restaurant
SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina pizza restaurant and asking the public for help to find suspects. On Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in Salina, according to a media release. An employee arrived...
Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect
A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
