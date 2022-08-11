ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther 2 undergoing reshoots three months before premiere

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should release on time on November 11th, despite the various issues the production had to deal with earlier this year. Fans should no longer be worried that Marvel might delay Black Panther 2, despite reports that reshoots are underway.

Reshoots are part of the moviemaking process, especially when it comes to big MCU projects. But the Black Panther 2 reshoots aren’t supposed to be nearly as big as the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ones. The news comes from Namor actor Tenoch Huerta, who spoke in recent interviews about his involvement in the MCU. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Who is Namor?

Huerta is finally free to talk about Namor because the big Wakanda Forever villain is no longer a secret. Marvel introduced Namor at Comic-Con, a show the actor attended. We saw the character appear in the film’s first trailer, which was a first emotional homage to Chadwick Boseman.

We saw leaks showing Namor’s costume well before Comic-Con, and we heard that Tenoch Huerta will play this significant Marvel character in Black Panther 2 well before that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jueO2_0hE1hDQ400
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) appears in first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

It’s no longer just a rumor now that we have the first trailer available. And the actor talked to W Radio about how he obtained the role. Apparently, Ryan Coogler called him directly a few years ago to talk him into playing the part. Huerta initially thought he’d have a smaller part in the film before learning he would be one of the leads.

That’s why Huerta talking about Black Panther 2 reshoots is significant. He’s a central character of the story, a character we’ll hopefully see down the road. That is, the previous Black Panther movie has hopefully taught Marvel not to kill all its villains.

Black Panther 2 reshoots

Fans of MCU spoilers might be aware of the big plot spoilers for Wakanda Forever. We have a few plot leaks that reveal everything about Black Panther 2, including the identity of the new Black Panther. That’s something Huerta should know as well, given that Namor will go against Black Panther in the sequel.

But the actor knows better than to spoil such secrets. Huerta addressed Black Panther 2 reshoots without actually revealing any spoilers.

“To be honest, my life hasn’t changed that much. I’m doing reshoots that are like little missing pieces, like the take of a hand, a movement, some new framing,” he said. “Like little things to do at the end of every movie, and that sometimes you need to do them again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geMUJ_0hE1hDQ400
The mysterious new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever’s first trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

He also noted that the Black Panther 2 team was actually doing reshoots on the same day they appeared at Comic-Con.

“We went back to the studios, to keep working, so I haven’t had that much spare time,” the actor continued. “I’ve been working all these days, I think this is my first day off… kind of.”

It’s been nearly four weeks since Marvel’s Hall H panel at Comic-Con. Given these statements, it looks like Marvel had plenty of reshoots left for Black Panther 2. But, again, the reshoots session doesn’t seem as big as the one for Multiverse of Madness.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

