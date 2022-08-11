Read full article on original website
Investors Should Buy These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
TA: Top 5 Crypto You Should Watch This Week – BTC, ETH, BNB, GMT
Top 5 Crypto You Should Watch This Week, with many crypto altcoins producing price gains of two or more digits. The recovery has sparked the excitement and belief that the bottom could be in for many crypto assets with the hope of a bull run in a short time. Let us discuss the top 5 crypto assets you should watch this week.
Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent
The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support. Ethereum Rejects Upside. Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by...
Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names
Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
How Eco-Friendly Is Crypto? A Look At Proprivex, Ethereum, and Bitcoin
Climate change threatens both water and food scarcity, with the risk of extreme heat, increased flooding, economic loss, and disease. The greatest threat to health is climate change in the 21st century according to The World Health Organisation. So, what are cryptocurrencies doing to tackle their carbon footprint? This article...
TA- The Price Of Axie Infinity Struggles Despite Crypto Relief Rally
The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has struggled recently with a few bullish signs against Tether (USDT) despite market sentiments around the project. As a result of the “Merge” sentiments, this has led to many altcoins showing relief rallies and newer altcoins making all-time highs; the price of Axie Infinity has struggled to rally despite many expectations on AXS holders.
XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?
XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
TA: Bitcoin Price Aims Higher, Why BTC Could Surge Past $25K
Bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,200 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
How Blockchain Technology Unlocks Liquidity for Real-World Assets
Blockchain stands at the forefront of disruptive technologies. Its transparency, security, and cost-efficiency have benefited many industries like supply chain and payments in taking the next quantum leap. However, there has been minimal traction in the $360 Trillions1 Real-World Assets (RWA) market including intellectual property, commodities, and other assets. The...
Ethereum Sees Setback After Breaking $2k, But Price Likely to Maintain Upward Trajectory
Ethereum has experienced a mild setback after breaking the important barrier at $2,000 and continues to trade in the green over today’s trading session. The cryptocurrency is leading the current crypto market relief and sees poised for further gains. At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,980...
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
Quant Explains How Bitcoin NUPL Cycles Are Getting Less Volatile With Time
Bitcoin NUPL data suggests that the crypto’s cycles are getting less sharper with time as profit tops and loss bottoms aren’t following a horizontal line. Bitcoin NUPL Didn’t Exceed The 0.75 “Greed” Mark During This Cycle. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
Skybridge CEO Lists Factors To Spur Crypto Market Recovery
The crypto industry is gradually seeing a glimpse of light with promising improvement in the performance of digital assets. Based on the flowing uptrend, Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, expressed optimism about the crypto future. Furthermore, he pointed out the key players that would positively impact crypto markets in the future.
Bitcoin Price Gears Up For Another Rally After Testing $25,000
Bitcoin price has been bouncing up and down over the last couple of weeks, but the digital asset has finally found its direction. With this recent recovery, the price of bitcoin has made its way to sit comfortably above $24,000 presently. The digital asset had tested one of the most coveted spots on Sunday but had sadly been rejected. That has not stopped it, though, as bitcoin is gearing up for another rally towards $25,000.
GNOX (GNOX): Likely Top 50 Crypto Similar To EOS (EOS) And Sandbox (SAND) After Presale Sold-Out Quickly
EOS (EOS) EOS is currently ranked 48th on CoinMarketCap’s list of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, far below its former top ten position. EOS is currently trading at 91 cents, a drop of nearly 95% from its all-time high of $22 in late 2018. Block.one’s lack of progress...
Bullish Buy Signals For August: Uniglo (GLO), Spookyswap (BOO), and Curve DAO (CURVE)
Cryptocurrencies have not been in the best position lately. As the greater market faces inflation, rising prices, and the threat of a recession, the cryptocurrency space has also been on a general downturn. Luckily, however, some cryptocurrencies appear to be jumpstarting the right amount of momentum that can pull the...
The Most Important Week For Ethereum: Final Steps Before The Merge
A significant week in the cryptocurrency sector, particularly for Ethereum. As Ethereum bulls prepare for Merge, probably this year’s most anticipated event for the cryptocurrency, the merge of its third and final test network environment, Goerili, is scheduled to take place this week. If the test is successful, it will effectively guarantee a September 19-20 Merge launch date.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Positive As Bullish Sentiment Continues
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have remained at positive values recently as the crypto’s price has continued its recovery. Bitcoin Funding Rates Have Been Mostly Positive During The Past Month. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC funding rates have been green...
