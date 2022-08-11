ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Look: Yankees Outfielder Aaron Hicks' Embarrassing Misplay Going Viral

The Yankees were once the hottest team in baseball. How far they've since fallen. The AL East ballclub's woes continue this Monday night, courtesy of outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks, 32, had a relatively routine flyball make its way out to him in center field in the Yankees-Rays game tonight. But he couldn't find the ball and it dropped a few feet beside him.
4 Yankees trade targets if August waiver deadline still existed

The New York Yankees are still hobbling, dealing with injuries and regressions after the trade deadline, a week of wheeling and dealing that many believed would make the team better following a month-long storm. Turns out, Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross and an injured Harrison Bader weren’t enough.
