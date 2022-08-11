Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
Here’s how Carlos Correa opt-out report affects Yankees
Ha, let’s get this part out of the way: the New York Yankees will NOT be signing Carlos Correa despite a report dropping on Friday that indicated the shortstop will opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. Don’t count on it. Figure something else out. With...
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Fox News
Red Sox walk-off Yankees as second-half struggles continue for New York
The struggles for the New York Yankees continued Friday night, this time at the hands of their biggest rival. Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his third save opportunity in 11 appearances, walking two batters with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying single to J.D. Martinez.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Look: Yankees Outfielder Aaron Hicks' Embarrassing Misplay Going Viral
The Yankees were once the hottest team in baseball. How far they've since fallen. The AL East ballclub's woes continue this Monday night, courtesy of outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks, 32, had a relatively routine flyball make its way out to him in center field in the Yankees-Rays game tonight. But he couldn't find the ball and it dropped a few feet beside him.
4 Yankees trade targets if August waiver deadline still existed
The New York Yankees are still hobbling, dealing with injuries and regressions after the trade deadline, a week of wheeling and dealing that many believed would make the team better following a month-long storm. Turns out, Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross and an injured Harrison Bader weren’t enough.
Mets’ trade deadline randos outmuscling Yankees’ acquisitions by plenty
The most tired narrative spun by haters of the New York Yankees is far and away, “These guys keep turning total RANDOS into stars! They can’t keep getting away with this!” Shockingly, when provided with evidence that their favorite team also does this, they shrink and hide. Stunning.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation
Answering your New York Giants-related questions.
Albert Pujols two-homer game overshadows crazy resurgence down the stretch
Cardinals DH Albert Pujols has been on an incredible run since the start of July, outpacing everyone but Aaron Judge in OPS. All of the sudden, Albert Pujols is within a realistic range of hitting the 700 home runs mark to complete his legendary career. It helped having a two-home-run...
Yankees Begin Homestand With Second Shutout Loss in a Row
New York produced another lifeless performance on Monday night, beginning a homestand with a 4-0 loss to the Rays
DJ LeMahieu dealing with injury could force Yankees into better decisions
Just what the New York Yankees needed! Already hobbled by injuries and overall terrible play following another series loss at Fenway Park this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Sunday’s game that DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a foot/toe issue. The Yankees’ second-best hitter is expected to “have...
