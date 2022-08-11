ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy.

A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic therapy. Pool workouts are a great form of exercise, according to health experts. They say when it comes to exercising on land, gravity takes over and can have a negative impact.

All it takes is just 30 to 45 minutes a week to achieve positive results. Here’s how it works: water provides buoyancy, which is the ability to float. When submerged in water, buoyancy helps to support the weight of the individual. Take, for instance, jumping jacks. The normally high-impact workout brings less pressure to the joints when done in water. And pool noodles also help strengthen muscles.

Movement is just a part of what makes aquatic therapy so effective. Music adds to improving their overall health and wellbeing. With every synchronized movement, there’s no limit to what seniors can do.

PIX11

LIRR’s third track set for partial opening, easing commutes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A section of the Long Island Rail Road’s third track, a project that’s been years in the making at the cost of billions of dollars, is set to open Monday in an upgrade poised to improve service and reduce delays. Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials will catch a ceremonial first […]
GARDEN CITY, NY
PIX11

Beautiful, balmy day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another beautiful day is on tap in the New York City area. Temperatures Sunday are expected to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. The city will see a high near 83 degrees, and the suburbs will range from low to mid-80s. […]
