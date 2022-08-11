Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Volunteers sought for Bicyclist & Pedestrian counts in City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride. Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
'Bailey Bill' offers tax incentive for Columbia developers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the popular main street bar and restaurant The Whig announced they would be closing. The property where The Whig is housed is expected to be turned into a renovated hotel using what is known as the "Bailey Bill." This bill grants historic property owners...
Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
SC State students run into housing issues ahead of first day of classes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
abccolumbia.com
Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry. Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
West Columbia council to vote on new district map
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now West Columbia is looking at redrawing district lines. This comes after reviewing their latest data from the 2020 census. That means streets across West Columbia could be a part of new districts. That's if council adopts a redistricted map later this month. "Each...
The Post and Courier
S.C. Congressional candidate doesn't live in the district he's running to represent
A man seeking to represent South Carolina's Second Congressional District doesn't live there. Judd Larkins, the Democratic nominee facing Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in November in the Second District, confirmed Monday morning that his home is located in the Sixth Congressional District. The Second District includes Aiken, Barnwell and western...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0