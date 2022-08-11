ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elloree, SC

News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Elloree, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
Lee Miller
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry. Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

West Columbia council to vote on new district map

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now West Columbia is looking at redrawing district lines. This comes after reviewing their latest data from the 2020 census. That means streets across West Columbia could be a part of new districts. That's if council adopts a redistricted map later this month. "Each...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

S.C. Congressional candidate doesn't live in the district he's running to represent

A man seeking to represent South Carolina's Second Congressional District doesn't live there. Judd Larkins, the Democratic nominee facing Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in November in the Second District, confirmed Monday morning that his home is located in the Sixth Congressional District. The Second District includes Aiken, Barnwell and western...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

