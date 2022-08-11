Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
Man’s suspicious death in Kansas City now ruled a homicide
Kansas City police said a man's death, previously being investigated as "suspicious," has now been ruled a homicide.
Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
Kansas woman with 3 warrants captured by K-9 unit
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 3a.m. August 10, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 gold Ford Ranger with an expired registration in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Blue Springs man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot heads to trial in November
A Blue Springs man facing six federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to head to trial in November.
Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover
KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank
KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
KC seeks changes for 71 Highway with $5M grant
Kansas City to use a $5 million federal grant to find ways to improve safety on 71 Highway from 85th Street to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Man shot, killed on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to recount the failed Value Them Both Amendment hit a financial roadblock Monday morning. Melissa Leavitt had hoped to use assets as collateral to get the recount. On social media, Leavitt said Mark Gietzen offered his house as collateral. The Secretary of State has denied that request.
KCPD detective says he was demoted for reporting illegal search: lawsuit
A Kansas City police detective is suing his department, alleging he was punished for reporting another officer's illegal search.
North Kansas City School District tightens cell phone policy
North Kansas City School District said students are not allowed to use cell phones in school, unless it's during lunch or pass period.
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
KCK high school gets creative to fill teacher shortages
The principal of Wyandotte High School has called on teachers from out of state to teach classes virtually, until they can find more permanent replacements.
