Daily Mail

Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'

Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Memphis hospital locked down as at least eight injured in shooting near emergency room

Multiple people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Memphis city in Tennessee late on Monday night.The shooting took place outside the entrance of the emergency room of the Methodist North Hospital at around 12.40am, according to local media reports.Officers from the Memphis police department arrived shortly after the shooting began and confirmed at least eight people have been injured in the incident. The condition of the victims is currently unknown.The hospital has been locked down following the shooting and all nearby streets in the area have been closed off to secure the area, police...
MEMPHIS, TN

