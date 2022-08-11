Multiple people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Memphis city in Tennessee late on Monday night.The shooting took place outside the entrance of the emergency room of the Methodist North Hospital at around 12.40am, according to local media reports.Officers from the Memphis police department arrived shortly after the shooting began and confirmed at least eight people have been injured in the incident. The condition of the victims is currently unknown.The hospital has been locked down following the shooting and all nearby streets in the area have been closed off to secure the area, police...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO