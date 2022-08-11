ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
ClutchPoints

Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12

Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
The Oregonian

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval

EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The Oregonian

Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
The Oregonian

Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo

The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
The Oregonian

Eugene SLUG Queen Sativa Slugworth begins her ‘rain’

Eugene has a new Slug Supreme, with the crowning of the town’s 40th SLUG Queen. The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – holds an annual competition and coronation for the new SLUG Queen, who serves as the unofficial ambassador to weird Eugene. Contestants adopt a slug persona, create a colorful (usually green) costume, and perform a talent for a panel of judges to become the “raining” – not a typo – SLUG Queen of Eugene.
NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
