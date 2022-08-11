Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
Oregon State football: 8 takeaways from the first half of Beavers’ preseason camp
Oregon State football has a scrimmage and 10 practices in the rearview mirror of its 2022 preseason camp. Midway through camp, here are eight takeaways as we see it:
Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman to receive 1-year contract extension through 2027-28 season
EUGENE — Oregon is extending the contract of men’s basketball coach Dana Altman for an additional year through the 2027-28 season. The one-year extension of Altman is for $4 million in 2027-28, the same salary he is due to earn the year prior, and is pending approval of the school’s board of trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12
Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon men’s basketball to open Pac-12 play against Washington State
EUGENE — Oregon men’s basketball will open Pac-12 play against Washington State the night before the conference’s football championship game. The Ducks will host the Cougars on Dec. 1 at Matthew Knight Arena before traveling to UCLA on Dec. 4. Oregon will play Washington just once this...
Oregon State’s 2022-23 Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule includes six of first nine games on the road
Oregon State men’s basketball doesn’t get any favors from the Pac-12 as the conference released a broad outline of its 2022-23 schedule Monday. The Beavers and their retooled roster for 2022-23 following the worst season in program history, plays six of their first nine games on the road.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
No separation in Oregon Ducks quarterback competition after 1st scrimmage of fall camp, Dan Lanning says
EUGENE — Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks had similar performances during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp, and through a week of preseason practice, there isn’t a clear leader in coach Dan Lanning’s assessment. Bo Nix, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield all continue to vie for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
Oregon State’s defense pitches a touchdown shutout during Saturday’s 2-hour scrimmage
There were no scoreboards or fans. But it was clear the first formal scrimmage of Oregon State’s preseason camp was won by the defense. After two hours of scrimmaging Saturday, there were no offensive touchdowns. Now, some caveats. The No. 1 offense played only three series. There was no...
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval
EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Eugene SLUG Queen Sativa Slugworth begins her ‘rain’
Eugene has a new Slug Supreme, with the crowning of the town’s 40th SLUG Queen. The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – holds an annual competition and coronation for the new SLUG Queen, who serves as the unofficial ambassador to weird Eugene. Contestants adopt a slug persona, create a colorful (usually green) costume, and perform a talent for a panel of judges to become the “raining” – not a typo – SLUG Queen of Eugene.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0