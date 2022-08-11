ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Ellsworth student receives KDA certificate

Twenty-five students from seven schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. Of these, 24 were awarded the general certificate, five were awarded the animal science certificate and one was awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Centre, Ellsworth, Greeley County, Holton, Republic County and Wellington.
