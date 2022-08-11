Read full article on original website
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
Moran: PACT Act will help toxic exposed veterans get medical care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was signed into law this week and that the legislation was really years in the making. "It's been a topic that we've...
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Chamber Blue of Kansas to transform health insurance for small business
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) earlier this year. This partnership stitches together 53 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan entitled Chamber Blue of Kansas.
Ellsworth student receives KDA certificate
Twenty-five students from seven schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. Of these, 24 were awarded the general certificate, five were awarded the animal science certificate and one was awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Centre, Ellsworth, Greeley County, Holton, Republic County and Wellington.
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
KOERNER: What does a Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent do?
As I’m entering my third week as the Family and Community Wellness (FCW) Agent, the most frequent question I have gotten so far is, “What do you do?” That is a great question! I’m not sure after only three weeks I’m qualified to answer that question but I will do my best.
