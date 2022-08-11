Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
Omaha Double Homicide Investigation Leads To Iowa
Omaha Homicide Unit detectives say they want to talk to a person now in custody in Iowa. Iowa law enforcement arrests 27-year-old Gage Walter Sunday following a chase and standoff that ended at a church in Winterset, Iowa. Omaha Police say Walter is a person-of-interest in a double homicide that...
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
Omaha Police name suspect in Friday morning homicide
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police issue an arrest warrant for man wanted in connection to a Friday morning homicide. OPD says 20 year old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is accused of shooting Anthony Collins III near 49th and Hamilton on Friday, August 12th. Officers were called to a hospital at 82nd and Dodge on Friday for a shooting victim that had been brought there by private vehicle. Collins later died from his injuries.
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
