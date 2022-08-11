ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Fall Quilt Show to include Mysterious Quilt Journey

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbershop Harmony Jamboree moves to Meredith

MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns. It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20,...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Needle felt a cupcake trinket box

MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for a needle felted cupcake trinket box workshop. It may look like a cupcake, but lift off the top to find a cup to tuck treasures,...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bristol Old Home Day set for Aug. 27

BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27. This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.
BRISTOL, NH
WMUR.com

65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Chamber hosting intro to web 3.0 workshop Aug. 16

MEREDITH — Can I buy a cup of coffee with a Bitcoin? Was the metaverse on Star Trek? Why are people spending millions on NFTs or non-fungible tokens?What is an NFT? Technology has become so integrated in our personal and professional lives; it can be intimidating to understand all the new terms.
TECHNOLOGY
WMUR.com

Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Connor J. O’Neill

LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
LACONIA, NH
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
nutfieldnews.net

New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England

A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
DERRY, NH
nshoremag.com

13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport

Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

