Fall Quilt Show to include Mysterious Quilt Journey
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form...
Barbershop Harmony Jamboree moves to Meredith
MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns. It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20,...
Needle felt a cupcake trinket box
MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for a needle felted cupcake trinket box workshop. It may look like a cupcake, but lift off the top to find a cup to tuck treasures,...
Bristol Old Home Day set for Aug. 27
BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27. This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
Meredith Chamber hosting intro to web 3.0 workshop Aug. 16
MEREDITH — Can I buy a cup of coffee with a Bitcoin? Was the metaverse on Star Trek? Why are people spending millions on NFTs or non-fungible tokens?What is an NFT? Technology has become so integrated in our personal and professional lives; it can be intimidating to understand all the new terms.
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
Reconsidering the World War II rationing programs in the 21st Century Aug. 23
WOLFEBORO — Professor Marion Dorsey to give lecture on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Wright Museum. This is the 14th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. In a century in which we are told to spend money to support the economy...
Connor J. O’Neill
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
Authorities ask public for help after engendered piping plover nest tampered with at Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — Authorities are turning to the public for help after an endangered piping plover nest was tampered with at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire earlier this summer. Sometime between the evening of July 15 and the morning of July 16, two piping plover eggs were illegally collected...
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England
A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
Wolfeboro resident sentenced to 5 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
CONCORD — David Carlton Hall, 39, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Aug. 15, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a press release. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 19,...
‘Rage’ or ‘insanity'? Jury hears opening arguments in Sapry trail
LACONIA — Prosecutors argued that Hassan Sapry killed Wilfred Guzman Sr. in a fit of rage. But Sapry’s lawyer told jurors during opening arguments Monday that Guzman’s death was the consequence of a deranged mind. For more than one hour the jury of nine men and seven...
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
Karel A. Crawford: She's ready to serve Moultonborough in new District 3
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives. My new district, if elected will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
