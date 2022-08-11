Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
recordpatriot.com
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
KMOV
SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods are going off extended shifts. “Our goal is to have, to go back to the eight-hour shifts on the weekends after the weekend of August 27 and August 28,” said SLMPD Major Renee Kriesmann.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project. What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Fire @ The Highlands Amusement Park - Oakland Avenue - 1963
We were coming back to St. Louis from visiting my grandmother in Houston and stopped in Little Rock for lunch. Dad bought a newspaper because this was on the front page. My sisters and I were distraught because our grade school had the annual end of the school year picnic there. We'd have a parade and then the mad rush to the Highlands to grab a good picnic table with the families we were friends with. Our parents would all hang out with each other and us kids would dash around, riding rides and stopping by occasionally to check in with the folks and grab some yummy picnic food. After the Highlands burned, our school went to Sylvan Springs and Holiday Hills.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
FOX2now.com
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Maryland Heights, MO USA
Hi I’m a mother of 4 and I found this heart during my nightly bike ride. This is my alone time after the kids go to bed and finding this heart just made the trip extra special, and to top it off I just starting quilting, my first one being a quilt made of my kids old cloths!
timesnewspapers.com
Big, Big Project In Brentwood
In what developer Phil Hulse describes as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” the Brentwood aldermen will meet Aug. 15 to discuss a major new development targeting a half-mile stretch along both sides of Manchester Road, between South Hanley Road and South Brentwood Boulevard. Hulse, president and founder...
KMOV
Small businesses to get help after historic flooding in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Help is on the way for small businesses impacted by the historic flooding experienced in the St. Louis area three weeks ago. The grants given out by FEMA are only for homeowners and renters, not businesses. However, the Small Business Association is opening up a recovery center Monday for those small businesses impacted by the flooding. The center will be at the Urban League on North Kingshighway starting at 1 p.m.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for pasta heaven, St. Louis has quite the scene. And luckily, Yelp has a few spots that have climbed their ranks to be in the top 20, letting us compile a list full of places that have been reviewed. Let us know if your favorite didn't make the list.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
Volunteers help Left Bank Books recover after flooding
ST. LOUIS — We continue to hear stories of comradery, as St. Louis continues to dry out from historic flooding. Community members spent hours cleaning up the basement of a Central West End business on Sunday. The assistant manager at Left Bank Books, Amber Norris, described this whole experience...
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
557 area code now activated in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
