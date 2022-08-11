ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Herbert Holzbauer
4d ago

great work Deputy! thank you for being observant and a good listener.

ksl.com

Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
HEBER CITY, UT
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
State
Utah State
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
capcity.news

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
#Kidnapping#Police#Drug Possession#Violent Crime
ksl.com

Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?

SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
losalamosreporter.com

One Anonymous Tip Leads To Multiple Poaching Convictions

A months-long investigation by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office led to 20 charges against Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte and Jenna Livers. Thanks to a tip from a local...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
ABC4

The Justice Files: Father of murdered woman confident who killed her

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of Kylen Schulte is confident about who killed his daughter and partner. Schulte and Crystal Turner were found nearly a year ago murdered. They had been shot to death at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. While authorities have yet to confirm who murdered the couple, […]
MOAB, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 of the Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Colorado

The next time you visit a restaurant, why not incorporate a little Colorado history into your dining experience. These are some of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Colorado. Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
COLORADO STATE

