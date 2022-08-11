ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7

The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy