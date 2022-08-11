ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works

People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay

It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
JONES, OK
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

