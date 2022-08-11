Read full article on original website
“It’s a good addiction,” Inmates see results and sisterhood formed during health program
It’s like CrossFit for incarcerated women and the inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud call it an addiction.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
oknursingtimes.com
What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works
People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
News On 6
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay
It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
OU cancer treatment drug now being conducted in clinical trials in Oklahoma City
University of Oklahoma Health researchers have made a potentially historic breakthrough in cancer treatment.
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Scissortail Park Hosting Event For Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day
Those of Pakistani descent are celebrating Pakistan's 75th Independence Day Saturday in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City. It's all happening at Scissortail Park from 7 to 11 p.m. The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America and the Pakistani American Community of Oklahoma are all helping to...
OU Health officials warning parents of most contagious COVID subvariant as students head back to school
As children head back to school, University of Oklahoma Health officials want you to be aware of the COVID Ninja Variant circling throughout the metro. OU Health Officials are expecting a COVID surge with many students back in classrooms.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma schools in tight spot after thief disables bus for special-needs kids
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A local school district has fallen victim to a catalytic converter thief days before school starts. Little Axe Public Schools said four catalytic converters were stolen. The superintendent said it’s not the first time they’ve seen crime at their bus barn. They say the...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
