Clearwater, FL

White Man Arrested After Pulling Rifle On Black Landscapers In Viral Video

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgCoX_0hE1fIKd00
Photo: Clearwater Police Department

Authorities in Florida have arrested the white man caught on camera yelling at Black landscapers while armed with an assault rifle , according to a Facebook post.

David H. Berry , 44, was booked into jail for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, following an investigation by the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office. The arrest is connected to a viral TikTok which shows Berry threatening Jeremy Lee and his daughter Carrie over a parking dispute.

Shocking footage captured by Carrie shows Berry shouting at the landscapers over their trailer partially blocking his driveway. The 44-year-old man is heard telling Lee, "This is my property, I would’ve shot you dead, and you would've went to jail."

The clip later cuts to Berry holding an assault rifle while continuing to argue with the family.

The incident prompted a visit from a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy, who was trying to serve a subpoena at Berry's home. After the visit, authorities filed a risk protection order against Berry and seized all his weapons in late July .

“If the suspect had a problem with how someone was parking, he should have called the police and let us handle it,” Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said in the Facebook post. “You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial.”

Officials have also notified the family of the victims about Lee's arrest, which happened on August 5.

Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man in the aftermath of an armed dispute over parking that...

Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Friday, August 5, 2022

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 362

TRUMP LOST BY 8 MI
4d ago

Stop blaming the media for reporting on these continuing acts of ignorance it's happening everyday what you people are upset about is the fact that it's being exposed I have yet to read about or see on the news white men pulls weapon on white neighbors or white women calls police on white people walking in her neighborhood asking to see a lease proving they reside there are you following me

Reply(16)
204
empath
4d ago

Trigger happy toad. He must be such a coward that he has to hide behind a big gun, his fear of everything has him afraid of ordinary people.

Reply(48)
151
Danny Martinez
4d ago

Another Trump supporter ready to shoot innocent people with a legally bought AR15. You,these people buy military weapons not to defend themselves but to attack innocent Americans. I blame the NRA and Trump.

Reply(10)
120
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Viral Video#Tiktok
BIN: Black Information Network

Comments / 0

