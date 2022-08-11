White Man Arrested After Pulling Rifle On Black Landscapers In Viral Video

Photo: Clearwater Police Department

Authorities in Florida have arrested the white man caught on camera yelling at Black landscapers while armed with an assault rifle , according to a Facebook post.

David H. Berry , 44, was booked into jail for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, following an investigation by the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office. The arrest is connected to a viral TikTok which shows Berry threatening Jeremy Lee and his daughter Carrie over a parking dispute.

Shocking footage captured by Carrie shows Berry shouting at the landscapers over their trailer partially blocking his driveway. The 44-year-old man is heard telling Lee, "This is my property, I would’ve shot you dead, and you would've went to jail."

The clip later cuts to Berry holding an assault rifle while continuing to argue with the family.

The incident prompted a visit from a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy, who was trying to serve a subpoena at Berry's home. After the visit, authorities filed a risk protection order against Berry and seized all his weapons in late July .

“If the suspect had a problem with how someone was parking, he should have called the police and let us handle it,” Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said in the Facebook post. “You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial.”

Officials have also notified the family of the victims about Lee's arrest, which happened on August 5.

