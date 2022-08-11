ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

click orlando

Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘A place for my voice:’ Marsha Robbins on the importance of performing arts in education

ORLANDO, Fla. – In modern schools, it can be difficult at times for young students to simply find direction through the doldrum of class, homework, repeat. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews former teacher Marsha Robbins, now the owner and executive director of Dramatic Education, Inc., a Central Florida educational arts company that enriches school-age children and boosts their cognitive development in schools with drama programs.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Huey Magoo’s announces grand opening of downtown Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Mary-based chain Huey Magoo’s is getting ready for the grand opening of its latest restaurant in downtown Orlando. The restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Ave., is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL

