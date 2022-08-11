Read full article on original website
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
Orange County Animal Services’ Facebook plea brings results. It’s still not enough
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services posted to its Facebook page Saturday, discussing the hundreds of animals stored at the shelter and asking local residents for support. The desperate, passionate plea from Animal Services over the weekend was seen by 21,000 people by Monday morning, some of...
Recycled election signs to be turned into ‘Fuelcubes,’ Winter Park officials say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park is asking residents to recycle election signs and stands for the primary and midterm elections, saying they can be turned into an alternative energy source. According to the city, the recycling initiative will prevent signs from ending up in a...
Safety, filling teacher vacancies among priorities for Volusia County schools as first day approaches
Nearly 70,000 students are set to head back to classes in Volusia County on Monday morning. “I’ve had the opportunity of working with staff and really getting to know the community,” said Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin. The newly-appointed Balgobin sat down with News 6 on Friday. She said...
‘A place for my voice:’ Marsha Robbins on the importance of performing arts in education
ORLANDO, Fla. – In modern schools, it can be difficult at times for young students to simply find direction through the doldrum of class, homework, repeat. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews former teacher Marsha Robbins, now the owner and executive director of Dramatic Education, Inc., a Central Florida educational arts company that enriches school-age children and boosts their cognitive development in schools with drama programs.
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
‘I have 100% confidence in our deputies:’ Orange County sheriff talks school safety, new SRO training
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida’s public school districts will be back tomorrow for the first full week of classes, and campus safety continues to be paramount. Following the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement leaders have been rolling out new ways to prevent and respond to an active shooter on campus.
Huey Magoo’s announces grand opening of downtown Orlando location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Mary-based chain Huey Magoo’s is getting ready for the grand opening of its latest restaurant in downtown Orlando. The restaurant, located at 342 N. Orange Ave., is set to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO...
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
‘We cannot do this alone:’ Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees with hundreds in shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services waived its adoption fees in an attempt to get animals into forever homes as it cares for over 300 animals. Animal Services said in a Facebook post on Saturday, there are over 300 animals inside the shelter and over 200 in foster care.
‘We don’t want that to be our reputation:’ Orlando considers new safety ordinance for downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than an hour of discussion, Monday, city commissioners unanimously passed the first reading of a new ordinance aimed at reducing crime downtown. It comes more than 2 weeks after police say seven people were hurt in downtown Orlando after a fight led to gunfire near Wall Street and Orange Avenue.
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
'When bad guys show up with guns, they'll find our guns;' AR-15s kept in IRC schools
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School is underway in our area and naturally all parents are concerned about students' safety. One school district in our area is doing something to keep students safe that you may not have heard about. The Indian River County School District has an enrollment...
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s. [TRENDING: Become a News...
