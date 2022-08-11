Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment

Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28.

Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road.

Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his second-floor apartment waving his arms up and down and mumbling to himself. Witnesses told police Washington had taken the girl by the arm and attempted to pull her into his apartment as he said something to the effect of, "it's ok, she can come in here," according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman.

The girl, who was visibly shaken, said she was scared and that it hurt her wrist when Washington grabbed her.

When police went to confront Washington at his apartment, they found he had jumped off the balcony and was in the parking lot. Officers gave Washington numerous commands to get on the ground, but he refused. Heckman noted Washington appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and had a blank stare.

Washington tried to flee from police, but Heckman was able to tackle him and take him to the ground a short distance away. Washington continued to resist arrest as he was placed in the cruiser.

Heckman said as they took Washington into custody, he smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana on his clothing and his eyes were glassy.

Washington also was arrested in June for trespassing and prowling at a hotel in East Buffalo Township while in a drug-induced state.

Additional charges filed against Washington include felonies of attempting to lure a child, interference with custody of a child, misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, and summary harassment. Washington remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. Preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 8 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

