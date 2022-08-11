Security before, during, after Broadway events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lower Broadway, with the backdrop of honky tonks, has attracted big events for decades. Safety and security is always top of mind.

“We’re involved in events from Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve, the Grand Prix, CMA, CMA Fest,” said Jeff Duggin, with Crowe Overwatch Tennessee Security.

The employees with Crowe, like Duggin, are here for it all.

“This is what we do all day, every day.”

Duggin explained private security teams are often brought in to assist Metro Nashville Police during events that draw large crowds to town.

“We’re watching the body language. We’re really looking at the overall picture, while we have some others that are doing some of the little detail work that needs to be done to keep everybody safe.”

As the team gears up for the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout event that’s happening right now on Lower Broadway, they run through their check list.

Checking the list and walking the perimeter helps firm up their security strategy for the event.

The crew, made up only of certified armed police officers, has eyes on the area around-the-clock before, during and after the event, which includes set up and break down.

“There is a lot of things that we do that we can’t talk about because we really don’t want to give our secrets away to the bad guys,” Duggin said.

He said they stay ready to respond to a threat but also stay focused on prevention. Because, the party on Lower Broadway can only continue if it’s safe.

“Presence thwarts a lot of things, you know,” he continued, “You never hear about crimes that don’t happen because there’s a police officer standing there.”

