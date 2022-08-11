Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
KTBS
Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Shreveport
MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish, Louisiana warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall Police Department and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
KTAL
Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
abc17news.com
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, Louisiana (KTBS) — Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about...
KTBS
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Car burglaries prompt arrest
A woman was arrested early last Wednesday morning after she allegedly entered several vehicles at the Chateau Normandy Apartments. Ruston police received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday morning reporting a woman in the parking lot was pulling on car door handles attempting to gain access. The caller saw the woman going inside one vehicle.
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 11, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended a Shreveport, Louisiana man on the afternoon of August 9, after seizing roughly $65,120 in drugs from his house. Caddo...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport
To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
KTAL
$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held...
KTAL
SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
KSLA
SporTran, City of Shreveport hold news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran held a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant. Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements....
