Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
Supreme Court won’t allow Biden administration to impose new border enforcement priorities for now
WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block a lower court ruling that prevents the Biden administration from setting new enforcement priorities for immigrants entering the U.S. or living here illegally. Instead, the court said it would take up the issue in early December. Justices Sonia...
Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’
Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice. Mr Trump wasn’t present at the residence at the time of the raid, instead issuing a fuming statement from Trump Tower in New York City. A lot of information concerning the raid remains unconfirmed, such as if Mr Trump was told in advance. In his statement, he called the action “unannounced”.“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and...
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Biden admin: Medical marijuana users shouldn’t have 2A rights; are ‘dangerous criminals’
The Biden administration argued this week that medical marijuana users should not be allowed to possess firearms because they are engaged in “criminal activity” that makes them “dangerous,” according to a Florida lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun ban for users of medical marijuana.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
DeSantis makes a second try in appointing Renatha Francis to Florida Supreme Court
Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second time named Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
