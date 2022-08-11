ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’

Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice. Mr Trump wasn’t present at the residence at the time of the raid, instead issuing a fuming statement from Trump Tower in New York City. A lot of information concerning the raid remains unconfirmed, such as if Mr Trump was told in advance. In his statement, he called the action “unannounced”.“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS

