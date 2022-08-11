Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Requests Lodging, Excise Taxes on November Ballot
The Sheridan County Commission has ratified letters to County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson, asking her to put both the County-Wide 2% Lodging Tax and the General Purpose Excise Tax, also known as the One Cent Optional Tax, on the November Ballot in the General Election. Placing them on the ballot...
Sheridan Media
Commissioners Concerned But Huckeba CUP Approved
A Conditional Use Permit for Randal and Stacie Huckeba was approved by the Sheridan County Commission on a split vote, but after concerns of the commission and some neighbors were discussed. According to discussions, the Huckebas purchased the property a few years ago and have been running a siding fabrication...
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Town Council Discusses ARPA Grant
Clearmont Town Council met in a brief meeting on August 15 at 6 p.m. Mayor Chris Schock reported that he had applied for the Water and Sewer ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant, to replace the water line between Water Street and Clear Creek Avenue. The amount for the grant was $647,879. Schock wasn’t sure when the town would know if the grant was approved. The town will have to contribute 15%.
Sheridan Media
Council to Consider Amending Master Fee Schedule to Include Columbarium and Niche Fees
The Sheridan City Council will be considering a resolution at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night that amends the Master Fee Schedule to include columbarium and niche fees. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts will be providing an update on the City’s water quality...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Announces Changes to School Bus Routes
Johnson County School District #1 is currently working through a bus driver shortage and has had to make some changes to accommodate fewer available drivers. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Charles Auzqui explained that due to recent unexpected changes in driver availability, the district is unable to run all of the bus routes in the Buffalo area.
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Events Makes Requests of City for Oktoberfest
Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.
Sheridan Media
2022 Living History Cemetery Tour
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will hold its Living History Cemetery Tour: Notable Names in Sheridan County beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. Actors will portray various influential people from Sheridan County’s history. The notable figures portrayed this year will be Henry Coffeen, E. A. Whitney, Alden Eaton, Ann Held, Ronald McKenzie, and Henry Held. Space is limited to 30 people and those wishing to attend are encouraged to sign up for tickets while they last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Kicks off Upcoming School Year
As a kick-off to the new school year, on Thursday, August 11 from 2-6 p.m. there was an open house at the SCSD#3 in Clearmont. Students and parents could come and meet the new teachers and tour the school. At 4:30 there was a BBQ, with the school, church and...
Sheridan Media
Gatchell to Host Sip’n History Event Wednesday
Those interested in guns and how they fit into the West can learn more about them at an event hosted by the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum this Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Gatchell Museum, the Sip’n History series will feature Danny Michael, Curator of the Buffalo Bill Cody Firearms Museum in Cody, will speak about the guns of the TV series Longmire, which are on display at the firearms museum, and how they fit into modern and the historical West.
Sheridan Media
Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period
IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
Comments / 0