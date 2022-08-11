OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO