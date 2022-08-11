Read full article on original website
Man Wanted for Access Device Fraud and Passing Bad Checks
BRISTOL TWP, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rashawn Singh. Singh, age 25, is wanted on charges of Access Device Fraud and passing Bad Checks. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Magisterial Court 07-1-03.
Philadelphia Man Facing Charges After Attempting to Purchase a Firearm
DOYLESTOWN, PA — According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on August 10, 2022, a warrant was issued for 25-year-old John Stephen Clark of Philadelphia, PA. Clark is facing charges of falsifying documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police...
Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
Man Wanted for Kidnapping, Assault in Darby Township
SHARON HILL, PA — The Darby Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Suhayb Ibn-Sadig. Ibn-Sadig is wanted for kidnapping, assault, resisting arrest and related offenses. The warrant was granted by Delaware County 32-2-40 Magisterial District Court on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. If...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Conviction
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of McKees Rocks, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months imprisonment on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence Wednesday on Omarr Harris,...
Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Charges
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to Counts One and Two of the Indictment before...
Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
Man Convicted of Cyberstalking after Sending Threatening Messages to Three Victims, Including Government Employee
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Anthony Elonis, age 39, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was convicted on August 5, 2022, of three counts of cyberstalking after a five-day trial in Easton before U.S. District Court Judge Edward G. Smith.
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Man Sentenced for Making False Statements When Purchasing Firearms
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 9th by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms.
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police
OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect
BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
Dealer Sentenced to Prison After 20,000 Dosage Units of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United...
Wyomissing PD Investigating Credit Card Fraud: Suspects Pictured
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is investigating an incident of credit card fraud that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Several businesses in the area were targeted by suspects who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. If you can identify the pictured suspects, please call...
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
2 Women Sentenced for Tax Evasion on Cigars
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hope Carbone, age 72, and Donna Venturini, age 70, both of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were sentenced on August 5, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to two years of probation for conspiring to evade federal excise taxes on imported large cigars.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Somerset County has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
