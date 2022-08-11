ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Access Device Fraud and Passing Bad Checks

BRISTOL TWP, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rashawn Singh. Singh, age 25, is wanted on charges of Access Device Fraud and passing Bad Checks. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Magisterial Court 07-1-03.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Kidnapping, Assault in Darby Township

SHARON HILL, PA — The Darby Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Suhayb Ibn-Sadig. Ibn-Sadig is wanted for kidnapping, assault, resisting arrest and related offenses. The warrant was granted by Delaware County 32-2-40 Magisterial District Court on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. If...
DARBY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Charges

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to Counts One and Two of the Indictment before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
WYOMISSING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Philadelphia Police#Gun Shop
MyChesCo

25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police

OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect

BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation

EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

2 Women Sentenced for Tax Evasion on Cigars

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hope Carbone, age 72, and Donna Venturini, age 70, both of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were sentenced on August 5, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to two years of probation for conspiring to evade federal excise taxes on imported large cigars.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy