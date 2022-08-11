TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that the GTA Urban Division of Mattamy Homes Canada has chosen Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005278/en/ After an extensive search and evaluation, Mattamy selected Procore as its construction management software, including the Project Management, Financial Management and Tender Management products. In the future, it plans to incorporate BIM as it continues to digitize its processes.

