Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Announces Changes to School Bus Routes
Johnson County School District #1 is currently working through a bus driver shortage and has had to make some changes to accommodate fewer available drivers. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Charles Auzqui explained that due to recent unexpected changes in driver availability, the district is unable to run all of the bus routes in the Buffalo area.
Sheridan Media
Council to Consider Amending Master Fee Schedule to Include Columbarium and Niche Fees
The Sheridan City Council will be considering a resolution at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night that amends the Master Fee Schedule to include columbarium and niche fees. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts will be providing an update on the City’s water quality...
Sheridan Media
Commissioners Concerned But Huckeba CUP Approved
A Conditional Use Permit for Randal and Stacie Huckeba was approved by the Sheridan County Commission on a split vote, but after concerns of the commission and some neighbors were discussed. According to discussions, the Huckebas purchased the property a few years ago and have been running a siding fabrication...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Events Makes Requests of City for Oktoberfest
Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Requests Lodging, Excise Taxes on November Ballot
The Sheridan County Commission has ratified letters to County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson, asking her to put both the County-Wide 2% Lodging Tax and the General Purpose Excise Tax, also known as the One Cent Optional Tax, on the November Ballot in the General Election. Placing them on the ballot...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY. Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated....
Sheridan Media
Facelift for Ranchester’s “Little Blue School”
This past summer the ‘Little Blue School” in Ranchester received a new coat of white paint and some repairs were done by the Ranchester-Dayton Rotary Club. A little history of the school. In the early 1900s, families living on the upper part of Five Mile Flat were some distance from the Ohlman School, and it was a long ride for the youngsters on horseback. The families decided to build a school closer to where they lived.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#1 Ready for Back-to-School
The first day of school for students at SCSD#1, Ranchester and Big Horn, will be on Monday, Aug. 22. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent, talked about back to school in 2022. He said that between the brick-and-mortar schools in the district and the Cowboy State Virtual Academy, (CSVA), there are around 1200 students enrolled in the district, with around 200 enrolled in the CSVA.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Kicks off Upcoming School Year
As a kick-off to the new school year, on Thursday, August 11 from 2-6 p.m. there was an open house at the SCSD#3 in Clearmont. Students and parents could come and meet the new teachers and tour the school. At 4:30 there was a BBQ, with the school, church and...
Sheridan Media
2022 Living History Cemetery Tour
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will hold its Living History Cemetery Tour: Notable Names in Sheridan County beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. Actors will portray various influential people from Sheridan County’s history. The notable figures portrayed this year will be Henry Coffeen, E. A. Whitney, Alden Eaton, Ann Held, Ronald McKenzie, and Henry Held. Space is limited to 30 people and those wishing to attend are encouraged to sign up for tickets while they last.
