Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Astros host 500 Uvalde community members for 'Uvalde Strong Day' at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON - Sunday afternoon, hundreds of Uvalde community members had a special day at Minute Maid Park. The Astros organization bussed in families and friends of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary for their "Uvalde Strong Day" "We had emotions on the way over here just getting here,...
Former Houston-area basketball standout remembered as 24-year-old shot outside bowling alley
The 24-year-old was visiting Houston to introduce his girlfriend to his family while going bowling before he was shot and killed.
KSAT 12
Houston Astros welcome citizens of Uvalde for ‘Uvalde Strong Day’
HOUSTON – Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde on Sunday for “Uvalde Strong Day” as part of their game against the Oakland Athletics. The event was held in support of the Texas town after 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yet another new Italian restaurant, Il Bracco, opens in Houston
The second location of Dallas-based restaurant Il Bracco is now serving handmade pastas Uptown.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
fox26houston.com
Hot, humid weather thru Wednesday
Houston just missed getting a soaking from a tropical low that moved inland near Corpus Christi on Sunday. That low, which has a vigorous circulation despite not becoming a depression or storm, has brought up to 10" of rain to South Texas with more on the way today. Its impact on our area will be minimal. Look for hot, humid weather today through Wednesday with only isolated rain. A front is expected to stall over the Houston area late this week bringing showers and storms.
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
First Ever Houston Theater Week Brings Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Deals For Powerhouse Shows
Performing Arts Houston includes Dance Theatre of Harlem in its Houston Theater Week offering. With the curtain about to rise on the fall theater season, Houston First Corporation and Houston Theater District is getting ready to kickoff the launch with the first annual Houston Theater Week, August 22 through 29. During this special week, performing arts audiences will have the rare opportunity to purchase a ticket for select Theater District productions during the 2022-2023 season and receive a second ticket for free.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
spacecityweather.com
Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas
Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston woman goes viral on TikTok after rescuing puppy dumped in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
6 Persons Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Humble (Humble, TX)
Houston and Humble Police Departments reported that a crash took place on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd just before 9:30 AM. The multi-vehicle incident closed down the southbound lanes for many hours on Sunday.
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
KHOU
Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free
HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
fox26houston.com
Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia
A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Comments / 2