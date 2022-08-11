ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game

By FOX 26 Digital, Mark Berman
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Houston Astros welcome citizens of Uvalde for ‘Uvalde Strong Day’

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros welcomed citizens of Uvalde on Sunday for “Uvalde Strong Day” as part of their game against the Oakland Athletics. The event was held in support of the Texas town after 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pearland, TX
City
Mound, TX
Pearland, TX
Sports
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Hot, humid weather thru Wednesday

Houston just missed getting a soaking from a tropical low that moved inland near Corpus Christi on Sunday. That low, which has a vigorous circulation despite not becoming a depression or storm, has brought up to 10" of rain to South Texas with more on the way today. Its impact on our area will be minimal. Look for hot, humid weather today through Wednesday with only isolated rain. A front is expected to stall over the Houston area late this week bringing showers and storms.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Hit By Pitch
papercitymag.com

First Ever Houston Theater Week Brings Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Deals For Powerhouse Shows

Performing Arts Houston includes Dance Theatre of Harlem in its Houston Theater Week offering. With the curtain about to rise on the fall theater season, Houston First Corporation and Houston Theater District is getting ready to kickoff the launch with the first annual Houston Theater Week, August 22 through 29. During this special week, performing arts audiences will have the rare opportunity to purchase a ticket for select Theater District productions during the 2022-2023 season and receive a second ticket for free.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
CONROE, TX
spacecityweather.com

Saturday showers stay mainly south of Houston, as Invest 98L tracks toward south Texas

Friday saw some very scattered rain across the area. Most inland areas got nothing, but a few spots picked up a half-inch to an inch or so. A few areas around Galveston Bay and along the coast saw a bit more. That refrain will be with us today, with inland areas mostly escaping storms, but coastal areas seeing the highest odds. This is thanks to Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance off the coast that will be tracking toward the southern part of Texas, keeping most of the rain to our south.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia

A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy