Arcadia, CA

Evacuation ends near chemical-laden rail car in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

