Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight show: What’s next for Marlon Vera after monster KO of Dominick Cruz?
Marlon Vera picked a great time to earn the biggest win of his career, and he did so in ferocious fashion on Saturday night against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Vera’s main event finish of Cruz at UFC San Diego and whether or not that could lead to a title shot for “Chito” in his next fight. In addition, they discuss where Cruz could go following the tough loss, the insane co-main event between Nate Landwehr and David Onama, the fantastic strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, Nina Nunes announcing her retirement following her victory over Cynthia Calvillo, and more.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal lobbies for Gilbert Burns to fight him, not Jorge Masvidal: ‘Why wait?’
Geoff Neal believes he’s the logical next opponent for Gilbert Burns. Appearing this past week on The MMA Hour, Neal elaborated on his callout of the one-time welterweight title challenger, which was made after Neal scored an impressive knockout win over Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne
Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Gabriel Benitez mauls Charlie Ontiveros with brutal ground-and-pound finish
Gabriel Benitez needed a win badly — and he delivered in spades. Benitez battled Charlie Ontiveros in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. After dealing with some early adversity due to Ontiveros’ unique striking, Benitez was able to get rolling, stunning Ontiveros with a big shot before slamming his opponent to the mat. From there, “Moggly” mauled Ontiveros, transitioning to full mount and finished the fight with vicious ground and pound.
MMA Fighting
Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jingnan 3 for strawweight title set to headline ONE on Prime Video 2 card
Angela Lee will take another stab at becoming a two-division champion when she faces strawweight queen Xiong Jingnan for the third time in the main event of the second ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30. ONE officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Marlon "Chito" Vera steals the show with fourth round KO of former Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz
With a UFC San Diego card that had six finishes already to its a resume, the card concluded with a thud as Vera continues his reign and path towards the title with a wild KO win. Cruz had flurries and rushed towards Vera throughout the fight. Cruz was successfully engaging...
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension
Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Shane Burgos announces move to PFL
Shane Burgos has chosen to sign with the PFL. The featherweight free agent announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that he is parting ways with the UFC to join the PFL roster, a month after making his most recent octagon appearance. Burgos (15-3) won a unanimous decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in what was the final fight of his UFC contract.
MMA Fighting
‘Time for him to find another profession’: Pros react to Rory MacDonald’s stunning knockout loss to Dilano Taylor
Rory MacDonald could be at a career crossroads. The former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC contender suffered a devastating loss on Saturday at PFL 8 in Cardiff, Wales, as he was finished via strikes inside of a round by late-notice replacement Dilano Taylor. Taylor’s upset victory puts him one win away from a 2022 PFL tournament title and a $1,000,000 prize, while MacDonald exits in the semifinals for the second season in a row.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson and Shane Burgos in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thanked fans for their support following his knockout loss against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego. Cruz on Monday commented for the first time on his loss, a brutal stoppage by head kick at the 2:17 mark of Round 4 in the headliner of the ESPN+ event at Pechanga Arena. The two-time bantamweight champ availed himself well before getting caught with the fight-ending shot, which snapped a two-fight winning streak and dashed his hopes at an immediate title shot.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego results: Yazmin Jauregui earns hard-fought decision in crazy war with Iasmin Lucindo
Yazmin Jauregui will be a name to remember after she had a star making performance in her octagon debut at UFC San Diego. The 23-year-old fighter went to war with fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo but it was her precision, power and volume that helped Jauregui secure the victory after a back-and-forth battle through three rounds. The judges ultimately scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Jauregui, who remained undefeated with a perfect 9-0 record following her latest win.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York City
Dominick Reyes will make his long-awaited return to action against Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight showdown scheduled for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. MMA Junkie...
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego predictions
Marlon Vera has the chance to join some elite company. With a win over Dominick Cruz in Saturday’s UFC San Diego main event, “Chito” will join Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to claim a victory over the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion. Cruz remains one of the trickiest stylistic puzzles in all of MMA and should Vera beat him, it will not only be an incredible achievement to add to Vera’s own legacy, it will move him one step closer to the top 5 spot that he has been chasing for years.
Comments / 0