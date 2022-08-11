ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego post-fight show: What’s next for Marlon Vera after monster KO of Dominick Cruz?

Marlon Vera picked a great time to earn the biggest win of his career, and he did so in ferocious fashion on Saturday night against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Vera’s main event finish of Cruz at UFC San Diego and whether or not that could lead to a title shot for “Chito” in his next fight. In addition, they discuss where Cruz could go following the tough loss, the insane co-main event between Nate Landwehr and David Onama, the fantastic strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, Nina Nunes announcing her retirement following her victory over Cynthia Calvillo, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Bruno Silva
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne

Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego video: Gabriel Benitez mauls Charlie Ontiveros with brutal ground-and-pound finish

Gabriel Benitez needed a win badly — and he delivered in spades. Benitez battled Charlie Ontiveros in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. After dealing with some early adversity due to Ontiveros’ unique striking, Benitez was able to get rolling, stunning Ontiveros with a big shot before slamming his opponent to the mat. From there, “Moggly” mauled Ontiveros, transitioning to full mount and finished the fight with vicious ground and pound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamble#Online Gambling#Combat#Ufc San Diego#Iasmin
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension

Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Shane Burgos announces move to PFL

Shane Burgos has chosen to sign with the PFL. The featherweight free agent announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that he is parting ways with the UFC to join the PFL roster, a month after making his most recent octagon appearance. Burgos (15-3) won a unanimous decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in what was the final fight of his UFC contract.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘Time for him to find another profession’: Pros react to Rory MacDonald’s stunning knockout loss to Dilano Taylor

Rory MacDonald could be at a career crossroads. The former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC contender suffered a devastating loss on Saturday at PFL 8 in Cardiff, Wales, as he was finished via strikes inside of a round by late-notice replacement Dilano Taylor. Taylor’s upset victory puts him one win away from a 2022 PFL tournament title and a $1,000,000 prize, while MacDonald exits in the semifinals for the second season in a row.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thanked fans for their support following his knockout loss against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego. Cruz on Monday commented for the first time on his loss, a brutal stoppage by head kick at the 2:17 mark of Round 4 in the headliner of the ESPN+ event at Pechanga Arena. The two-time bantamweight champ availed himself well before getting caught with the fight-ending shot, which snapped a two-fight winning streak and dashed his hopes at an immediate title shot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego results: Yazmin Jauregui earns hard-fought decision in crazy war with Iasmin Lucindo

Yazmin Jauregui will be a name to remember after she had a star making performance in her octagon debut at UFC San Diego. The 23-year-old fighter went to war with fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo but it was her precision, power and volume that helped Jauregui secure the victory after a back-and-forth battle through three rounds. The judges ultimately scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Jauregui, who remained undefeated with a perfect 9-0 record following her latest win.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego predictions

Marlon Vera has the chance to join some elite company. With a win over Dominick Cruz in Saturday’s UFC San Diego main event, “Chito” will join Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber as the only fighters ever to claim a victory over the former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion. Cruz remains one of the trickiest stylistic puzzles in all of MMA and should Vera beat him, it will not only be an incredible achievement to add to Vera’s own legacy, it will move him one step closer to the top 5 spot that he has been chasing for years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy