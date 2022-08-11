Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Economy Wilts, Argentina's Massa Seeks to Sow Hope With Farm Chiefs
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The "superminister" tasked with rescuing Argentina's crisis-racked economy needs cash now, and so just days into the job he has launched a charm offensive to win over farm industry titans to access crucial debt forgiveness ahead of a looming deadline. Economy Minister Sergio Massa - whose...
US News and World Report
To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
US News and World Report
Brazil 2022 Trade Surplus Outlook Dims, but Record Still in Reach
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's trade surplus this year is likely to fall short of prior forecasts, according to private economists and an Economy Ministry official, as a spike in the cost of imported fuel and fertilizer offsets strong exports of other raw materials. The official, who requested anonymity to discuss...
RELATED PEOPLE
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
US News and World Report
Cuba Cracks Open Door to Foreign Investment in Domestic Trade
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba plans to allow some foreign investment in local wholesale and retail trade for the first time since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, the government said late on Monday, in a bid to dig out of the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades. Deputy Trade Minister Ana...
US News and World Report
U.S. Studying Iran's Response to EU Proposal to Save Nuclear Deal -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU. Iran responded to the European Union's "final"...
US News and World Report
In Northern Chile, Miners Ask Government to Curb Crime, Robberies
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The mining industry in Chile, the world's largest copper producer, on Tuesday called on the government to take action to stop an "escalation of crime" that has hit operations in the country's far north. The call comes after the robbery last week of some 500 ounces of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Switzerland to Return Uzbekistan's Assets Frozen in Money Laundering Probe
GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland agreed on Tuesday to send back to Uzbekistan over $100 million which it seized during a long-running investigation in connection with the daughter of former president Islam Karimov. The ongoing criminal proceedings against Gulnara Karimova in Switzerland which have involved suspected money laundering via telecommunications contracts...
US News and World Report
Investors No Longer 'Apocalyptically Bearish', BofA Poll Says
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors are still bearish but no longer "apocalyptically" so, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers in August, as hopes rise inflation and interest rates shocks will end in the coming quarters. BofA, which polled investors overseeing $836 billion in assets between Aug....
US News and World Report
Buffett's Firm Buys More Apple, Amazon While Betting on Oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and...
US News and World Report
Chinese Navy Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Stokes Worry in India
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Chinese navy vessel arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India. The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port and was welcomed by Sri...
Comments / 0