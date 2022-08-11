Save the Date: The 2022 dot.LA Summit

Peterson Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90036,

dot.LA is proud to announce the 3rd annual dot.LA Summit coming up on October 20th & 21st at the Petersen Museum.

Join hundreds of top founders, investors, and operators for the largest celebration of the LA tech and startup ecosystem. The jam-packed program includes the dot.LA Awards, pitch competition, panels, workshops and more. Ticket sales begin shortly - be the first know by signing up here.

Interested in sponsoring this year's Summit? Email Summit@dot.LA for more information.

USC's Taper Hall, 3501 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, USA, 90089

August 13, 2022 - 8:30 am

$40-$50

Southern California’s two largest data conferences, Data Con LA and IM Data, joined forces this year for Data Con LA+IM Data. The event will take place August 13-14, 2022 on campus at USC.

The conference will also incorporate new Web3 technologies to serve virtual attendees. Topics will be extended to include, but are not limited, to: Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data visualization, data engineering, NFT, blockchain, and innovations in data science with Web3 technologies.

This new arrangement will not only bring the two well-known and impactful conferences together to benefit data science communities in Southern California and beyond, but also to bring up new innovation to revolutionize data exchange and scientific knowledge exchange in general with a new type of conferencing, as well as with NFTs and other Web 3 technologies.

Previous Data Con LA events included notable keynote speakers including Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles; Ron Galperin, L.A. city controller; Larry Dominique, senior VP and head of Alfa Romeo and Fiat North America, and many others.

Now back to an in-person format after a couple of years of virtual events, this year’s event will be as exciting as ever.

Data Con LA Startup Pitch Competition

This year's event also includes a pitch competition, which you can register to watch at lu.ma/dclapitch22. The pitch competition will be judged by a panel of investors and startup advisors. If you or someone you know are building a pre-seed to seed-stage startup and want access to a network of technical and engineer talent, advisors, angel and venture capital investors, and PR opportunities, they want to hear from you! Deadline for startups to submit an application is Friday, July 29th at 11:59pm PST.

If you are an advisor, investor, or industry expert interested in getting involved with Data Con LA’s startup program and the vast DCLA network of talent, you can learn more at dataconlastartup.com.

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming to town this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.