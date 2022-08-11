Read full article on original website
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 8, 2022. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General Dana Nessel in the November election. He was awarded the state party’s endorsement in April at a convention dominated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump endorsed DePerno, who carried...
Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison. The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing...
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. August 10, 2022. Editorial: Grants provided a lift to economy by funding child care. The pandemic showed us how vital child care is to our economy. Without reliable and proven child care, many people -- most of them women -- were forced to leave the workforce, creating employment challenges that continue to torment business owners everywhere.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains Monday. Justice's declaration in Fayette and Kanawha counties allows the National Guard to respond to hard-hit areas. The flooding led to several water rescues and...
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
Alligator kills SC woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday — the second such attack this year, authorities said. The woman's body was discovered at the edge of the water near a pond in a gated community in the town of Bluffton by a resident, who told deputies that the reptile appeared to be guarding the body, The Island Packet quoted Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Angela Viens as saying.
Evacuation ends near chemical-laden rail car in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools
Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results. The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019,...
Tennessee deputy frees bear trapped inside car
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy responded to reports for a bear in a car last week. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call on Wednesday. After failed attempts to reach wildlife officials, the deputy shot out a rear passenger window with two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, breaking the glass. The bear climbed out and away without any apparent injuries, WATE-TV reported.
