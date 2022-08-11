Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor and Point72 Partner to Provide Students with New School Supplies
Neighbor to Neighbor is partnering with Point72 Asset Management to provide new backpacks and school supplies to local students from kindergarten through high school. As back-to-school season approaches this year, many parents are struggling to afford the basics for their children due to inflation and increased cost of living. Every student deserves to be adequately prepared to take on their academic responsibilities and able to engage equally alongside their peers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich’s Jimmy Catalano Makes US Senior Rowing Team
After an intense selection process Jimmy Catalano has been named to the US Senior Rowing Team. This is a major accomplishment given that USRowing’s senior national team represents the U.S. at the highest level of international competition, either at the Olympic Games or world championships. He was previously named...
greenwichfreepress.com
A Visit from Santa at Boys & Girls Club Camp Simmons Dials Down the Summer Heat
Recently, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich’s Camp Simmons, a couple of big named guests made their way up Lake Ave to give a surprise visit to the young campers for their yearly ‘Christmas in July’ event. For lunch they were treated to food off...
greenwichfreepress.com
Anthony Francis Daddino
Anthony Francis Daddino was born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Anna (Agrippino) Daddino, children of Italian immigrants from Southern Italy. He graduated from St. John’s University with a BBA in Accounting and became an accountant specializing in audits of Wall Street-related financial firms at Peat Marwick, Mitchell & Co. While the Partner-in-charge of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Inc. (DLJ), a young start-up Wall Street research boutique, he was recruited to be its Chief Accounting Officer. As the company grew into a powerhouse investment and merchant bank, Tony became DLJ’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.
greenwichfreepress.com
Leo “Bucky” Creamer, 88
Leo Christopher Creamer (Bucky), a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on August 13 at the age of 88. Bucky was born on September 26, 1933 in Greenwich. He is the last surviving child of Leo and Cecilia (Masterson) Creamer, predeceased by six brothers (James, John, William, Robert, Peter, Frank) and three sisters (Alice, Mary, Jean).
greenwichfreepress.com
Knife Wielding Man Charged with Attempted Robbery, Public Indecency, Threatening after Downtown Disturbance
On the afternoon of August 8 Greenwich Police responded to 2 Greenwich Plaza on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined that the accused, Antonio McDuffie, 21, of Bronx, NY, had gone into the building and demanded his Social Security card back from a security guard. Police say McDuffie was previously observed approaching women in the parking garage and dropped the card when he attempted to flee from security.
greenwichfreepress.com
Driver Faces Charges Following Crash on West Putnam Ave
On Aug 5 Greenwich Police were detailed to the area of 699 West Putnam Ave on a report of a car crash. Upon arrival officers observed the vehicle running in the parking lot and the driver appeared slumped within. Upon approaching the vehicle to conduct a welfare check, officers detected...
