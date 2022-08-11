Anthony Francis Daddino was born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Anna (Agrippino) Daddino, children of Italian immigrants from Southern Italy. He graduated from St. John’s University with a BBA in Accounting and became an accountant specializing in audits of Wall Street-related financial firms at Peat Marwick, Mitchell & Co. While the Partner-in-charge of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Inc. (DLJ), a young start-up Wall Street research boutique, he was recruited to be its Chief Accounting Officer. As the company grew into a powerhouse investment and merchant bank, Tony became DLJ’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

