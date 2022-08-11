ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Before Saying I do: Money and Marriage Tips

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hzmny_0hE1bxwE00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Let’s talk “Money and Marriage” before you’re thinking of tying the knot, there are some things to iron out, that’s *your money and your *partner’s money. Jillian Lopez chats with personal finance expert Russell Price With UBS and his wife and marketing expert Teresa Price for some advice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Bridal Market Makes Their Vow To Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As the wedding capital of the world…there’s no better place for a 3 day expo for bridal and formal attire. Roqui Theus joined us at day 1 of the Las Vegas Bridal Market with a look at tying the knot trends. Melange De Blanc and VOW Bridal & Formal Las Vegas brought their first annual market […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.  The Bediamols […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Force Behind Mojave Events

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Life is beautiful is a spectacular event… so is First Friday, The Mint 400 and Pine Dining, and Mojave events is the force behind them. JC Fernandez talks with Sharee Macy with Mojave Events to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8 News Now

Yoga 4 A Cause: Supporting The Garden Foundation

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We all need a little Zen in our lives right? But how about doing yoga for a cause? Jillian Lopez chats with founder of “Yoga 4 A Cause” Amelia Bruff and Rachael Chesin-Vermuelen from The Garden Foundation to talk about how they’re giving back to the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Katy Perry Hosts Special Keynote

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Fashion fashion fashion! That was the focus at Magic, the largest fashion expo in the country. Las Vegas Now was there to get a look at what’s on the racks this season. Plus Vegas headliner Katy Perry made an appearance. Jillian Lopez gives us a look.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Ubs#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Jonas Brothers returning to perform on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonas Brothers announced the band’s return to Las Vegas in November on Monday. “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas” will be at Dolby Live at Park MGM for three nights with three unique set lists on Nov. 10, 11, and 12. The announcement comes shortly after the band’s five-night Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Bingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bingo!. He's a five-month-old kitten who was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas. Bingo is friendly with humans and loves to play and cuddle. He'll be ready for adoption through his rescuers at Community Cat Angels soon. To adopt Bingo, visit the Community Cat Angels website or Facebook page.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
8 News Now

Another busy week for thunderstorms

Starting our mid-August week with plenty of monsoon moisture still in place. Overnight thunderstorms sliding east of Las Vegas, but watch the skies starting this afternoon into tonight for more storms again that could show up in your neighborhood. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has chances for thunderstorms sticking around and some areas will be […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy