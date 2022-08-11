Before Saying I do: Money and Marriage Tips
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Let’s talk “Money and Marriage” before you’re thinking of tying the knot, there are some things to iron out, that’s *your money and your *partner’s money. Jillian Lopez chats with personal finance expert Russell Price With UBS and his wife and marketing expert Teresa Price for some advice.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 2