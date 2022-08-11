Read full article on original website
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
Federal Agents Raid Miami-Area Pharmacy as Part of Opioid Prescription Crackdown
MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation. A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed more than a dozen federal...
Cuba Cracks Open Door to Foreign Investment in Domestic Trade
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba plans to allow some foreign investment in local wholesale and retail trade for the first time since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, the government said late on Monday, in a bid to dig out of the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades. Deputy Trade Minister Ana...
German Driver Jailed for Life for 2020 Pedestrian Zone Killings
TRIER, Germany (Reuters) - A German court on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life in prison for killing five people, including a baby, by driving a speeding car into a pedestrian zone in the western city of Trier. A Trier court also ordered the man, who had been drinking...
German Troops Spot Russian Forces in Mali as French Pull Out - Document
BERLIN (Reuters) - German troops spotted several dozen presumably Russian security forces at Gao airport in northern Mali on Monday, the day the last French soldiers wrapped up their operations and left the town, according to a German military document dated Tuesday. Berlin's participation in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in...
U.S. Studying Iran's Response to EU Proposal to Save Nuclear Deal -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU. Iran responded to the European Union's "final"...
Turkish Official Casts Doubt on Report of New Russian Air Defence Sale
LONDON (Reuters) - A Russian state news agency said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey had signed a contract to ship Ankara a second batch of S-400 air defence systems, but a Turkish defence official immediately cast doubt on the report. TASS news agency cited the head of Russia's military...
Ecuador Says Deadly Guayaquil Blast Connected to Crime Gangs, Investigation Ongoing
QUITO (Reuters) - The government of Ecuador has authorized security forces in Guayaquil to carry out inspections of houses as part of a new state of emergency, the interior minister said, after an explosives attack killed five people over the weekend. The blast in the working-class neighborhood of Cristo del...
In Northern Chile, Miners Ask Government to Curb Crime, Robberies
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The mining industry in Chile, the world's largest copper producer, on Tuesday called on the government to take action to stop an "escalation of crime" that has hit operations in the country's far north. The call comes after the robbery last week of some 500 ounces of...
Analysis-As Economy Wilts, Argentina's Massa Seeks to Sow Hope With Farm Chiefs
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The "superminister" tasked with rescuing Argentina's crisis-racked economy needs cash now, and so just days into the job he has launched a charm offensive to win over farm industry titans to access crucial debt forgiveness ahead of a looming deadline. Economy Minister Sergio Massa - whose...
Eleven Convicted of Gang-Rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim Riots Go Free
AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's husband, lawyers and politicians. The men were convicted in early 2008 and released...
China Announces New Drills as US Delegation Visits Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Putin: Russia Is Ready to Arm Its Allies
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies. "(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms...
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Struggling With Effective Sea Control, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives but is keeping a...
More Flooding in Mexican Mine Frustrates Rescue Effort for 10 Miners
SABINAS, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's efforts to save 10 miners who became trapped in a flooded coal mine 13 days ago hit another setback as underground water levels have surged higher, officials said on Monday. The miners became confined underground at the Pinabete mine in the border state of Coahuila...
U.S. Carries Out Missile Test Delayed Over Chinese Drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month. China deployed scores of planes and fired live...
Chinese Navy Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Stokes Worry in India
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Chinese navy vessel arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India. The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port and was welcomed by Sri...
Countries Hosting the Most Refugees
Close to 90 million people were forcibly displaced by the end of 2021, including Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban seized control. In August of 2021, after nearly two decades of U.S. occupation in Afghanistan, the capital of Kabul fell to Taliban takeover. Thousands of Afghans were forced to seek safe harbor elsewhere, including in nearby countries such as Pakistan and Tajikistan and distant ones like the United States.
