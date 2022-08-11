Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fiery I-77 Crash Causes Interstate To Shut Down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to stay away from I-77 northbound at West Boulevard/John Belk Freeway after a serious crash shut the road down Tuesday morning. Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying produce caught on fire after crashing. Drivers are being asked to use South Tryon or South...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.
NC city records 3 homicides in one day over weekend
A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday was reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
qcitymetro.com
Man killed in Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall
A 23-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall. Police have identified the victim as Armani Donovick Spencer. According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.
One person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte. Police said they received reports about an accident on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks was found inside of a vehicle...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
cn2.com
Fatal Crash in York County Takes Life of One and Leaves Two Injured
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash this afternoon, Monday, August 15, that left one dead and three injured in York County. According to SCHP around 12:20 pm the two vehicles collided when the driver of a 1991 Mazda two door...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 2 Suspects Identified In The Murder Of An 18-Year-Old In North Charlotte
As a result of continued investigation, detectives have identified two suspects in the murder of Kashawn Johnson. On Monday, May 23rd, detectives arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in the murder of Johnson. Police say the juvenile is charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to...
cn2.com
Off Duty Deputy Hurt Over Weekend – Family Asking for Prayers
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sharing one of its Deputies – Paul Blas was seriously injured over the weekend in an off-duty vehicle collision while riding his motorcycle. They say Blas is currently in intensive care with extensive injuries and prayers are...
Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Accident was waiting to happen on South End Rail Trail, witnesses say
He said he heard the screams and the impact, which he said were "remarkably loud," and then rushed out.
