ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Reaction to Marvel's Multiverse Plans
Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim next month with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the co-creator behind it all has opened up about how Marvel and other projects are also tackling the idea of the multiverse! The multiverse concept was built into the Adult Swim original animated series' core as a great vehicle for stories and jokes, but soon became a huge part of the storytelling for the series heading into the sixth season. Over the years the multiverse concept has been picking up steam with companies like Disney and their Marvel Studios projects, and series co-creator Justin Roiland has some thoughts about it.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities First Trailer, Release Date
Halloween season is only a few short months away, so Netflix is getting in the spirit with Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The special Halloween event series of stories has unveiled its first trailer, which also reveals when Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix. The debut of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will take place over four days, with two episodes released each day between October 25-28 for a total of eight episodes. Del Toro has handpicked a team of writers and directors to bring together stories ranging from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, or classically creepy.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Daredevil is a "Very Much Planned" New Version (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Charlie Cox back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the actor appear as Matt Murdock. In the She-Hulk show, Matt Murdock will be suited up as Daredevil in an updated costume which has new colors added to the design from the previous Daredevil seasons, and the personality of the character seems to also be getting some new shades. While speaking to ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews coming to the Phase Zero YouTube channel this week, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil stories or a variant with a fresh take but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Kevin Feige Was Instrumental in Development of SYFY Original
Around these parts, Kevin Feige is a name synonymous with the highest-grossing franchise to ever grace Hollywood. Overseeing the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige has become the highest-earning producer of all time thanks to massive box office hauls like Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther. As with most career projections across any industry, however, everything wasn't always a massive win.
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Surprising First Look at Chapter 87
The battle against Gas came to an end in the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, but a new draft for Chapter 87 of the Shonen series hints at the idea that the battles of the Granolah Arc aren't quite finished yet. As it stands, the manga hasn't made any hints as to what will take place following the current arc, though this surprising preview moment might give us an idea of a character that is returning to the franchise after being away for quite some time.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: Behind the Building of Film's Incredible Practical Monster Suit
The world of visual effects evolves rapidly with each passing blockbuster released. Nearly 20 years ago, VFX capabilities were just a fraction of what artists have access to now. As such, Lionsgate's Man-Thing feature skipped crafting its swamp monster with a computer-generated model. Instead, the production used a massive practical suit.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
ComicBook
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
‘She-Hulk’ Was Denied the Use of Some Marvel Characters
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Avengers Preview Reveals Original Black Panther's Death
A new Avengers preview reveals the death of the original Black Panther – a key piece of Marvel lore we haven't seen... until now. The original Black Panther (NAME) is part of the Stone Age Avengers team – until his death, which is revealed in the first issue of the upcoming The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. series by Jason Aaron and artists Kev Walker and Dean White. The new tale of this Prehistoric Avengers squad is supposed to reveal the "true" story of Thor's birth – but it starts on the dark note of Black Panther's death.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
CNET
Marvel Cinematic Universe: Here Are All the Phase 5 and 6 Release Dates
The next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with hints about the next Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.
