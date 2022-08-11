Read full article on original website
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Three boats and marina catch fire on Lake Washington
Three boats caught fire at a Lake Washington marina late Sunday, temporarily stranding two people on a dock. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire happened near the Rainier Yacht Club on Seward Park Avenue South around 9:45 p.m.. In addition to the three boats, an overhead marina structure caught...
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
KUOW
Why ACT Theatre's board just resigned: Today So Far
Crews annoyed orcas away from an oil spill in Puget Sound. ACT Theatre's board of trustees voluntarily stepped down. The Seattle area had another series of shootings over the weekend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 12, 2022. A fishing vessel went down off...
KUOW
Washington State Ferries looks to the next generation to staff — and bring diversity to — future crews
Young students of color from around Seattle are checking out what life is like working onboard a Washington state ferry. The ferries need more employees, plain and simple. "We’re hiring!” said Bryn Hunter from Washington State Ferries. The service has been short on crew since the Covid pandemic...
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
KUOW
WA activates alerts for missing Indigenous people – and forecasts more alerts overall
Washington state is the first in the nation to create a new missing persons’ alert specifically for Native Americans. It’s a victory for a movement that has worked to bring visibility to “Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.” They experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
PLANetizen
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
waterlandblog.com
VIDEO: Watch highlights from the maiden voyage of the Des Moines Fast Ferry
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, the new Des Moines passenger “Fast Ferry” to the downtown Seattle waterfront had its maiden voyage, and The Waterland Blog was there. We boarded the Chilkat Express for its 10 a.m. inaugural run, and – despite threatening thunderstorms that knocked...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in Seattle
Seattle is a culturally diverse city with a rich culinary scene. It’s a particularly great destination for fans of seafood, as Seattle’s cool waters favor oyster growing. Moreover, there are dozens of oyster bars around the city. As a seafood enthusiast, I love coming to Seattle when I...
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
everout.com
The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022
There's plenty to write home about this week, whether you hit up a show from Amy Schumer or The Killers, or get your freak geek on at Emerald City Comic Con or the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...
