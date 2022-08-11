Watch Lizzo's Best Reactions To Her 'About Damn Time' Challenge
Lizzo's " About Damn Time " has no doubt been the song of the summer. Since its release back in April, the song has taken over TikTok with the viral dance challenge Lizzo created and it now boasts over 2 million videos under its sound on the app. Celebrities from Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Campbell Bower (who plays Vecna in Stranger Things ) to Selena Gomez and J-Hope have paid tribute to the popular track and the " Cuz I Love You" singer's reactions have been priceless. Luckily, we've compiled a list of some of the best duets and reactions from the singer.
Fun Fact: "About Damn Time" almost didn't become a single. Lizzo shockingly revealed on the YouTube series Hot Ones that her hit song almost didn't make it as a single — but that she changed her mind when she realized how important the message of the song was. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!" she explained referring to the lyrics. "We needed that right then when I dropped that motherf—-r.”
Watch Lizzo's best "About Damn Time" reactions below:
1.
@lizzo
#duet with @dcromwelldc50 im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
2.
@lizzo
J-Hope streams about damn time ! Be like J-hope! 💅🏾♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
3.
@lizzo
Aye Vecna finna get this neckna 🫡♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
4.
@lizzo
Yall ever wonder why he dont wear panties? He got his stranger thang hanging out 😳♬ original sound - lizzo
5.
@lizzo
#duet with @lizzo VIZZO♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
6.
@lizzo
Reply to @disgruntled_emu #duet with @kt.gonzales I hear it now! Thanks for letting me know!♬ original sound - Katie Gonzales
7.
@lizzo
Ima tweet about this remix lol♬ Ima need a cinnamon roll - Judith Rupp
8.
@lizzo
#duet with @chamberlin_kevin Mama I made it 🙏🏾♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
9.
@lizzo
#duet with @altegomusic running to do @jaedengomezz dance to this one!♬ about damn time x lets get it started by altego - ALTÉGO
10.
@lizzo
#duet with @charlieputh drunk at SNL♬ ABOUT DAMN TIME PRESAVE DROPS 4.14 - lizzo
11.
@reesewitherspoon
#duet with @lizzo Soooo... what you're saying is ... I'm not going on Lizzo's tour ?♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
12.
@lizzo
#duet with @nottclay unfortunately, that’s a hit 😮💨♬ original sound - NottClay
13.
@lizzo
Haters will say it’s greenscreen 😏😏😏 @ShaqDieselONeal♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
14.
@lizzo
#stitch with @thisisloveless damn I look beautiful 😳♬ original sound - lizzo
15.
@lizzo
#stitch with @anitta 😃Nice😃to😃meet😃ya😃♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
16.
@lizzo
Collab? @Selena Gomez♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
17.
@lizzo
#duet with @suzyepnog wyd at Jurassic park double caked up ? 😏♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
