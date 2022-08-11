ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Lizzo's Best Reactions To Her 'About Damn Time' Challenge

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaa4x_0hE1bKxF00

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo's " About Damn Time " has no doubt been the song of the summer. Since its release back in April, the song has taken over TikTok with the viral dance challenge Lizzo created and it now boasts over 2 million videos under its sound on the app. Celebrities from Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Campbell Bower (who plays Vecna in Stranger Things ) to Selena Gomez and J-Hope have paid tribute to the popular track and the " Cuz I Love You" singer's reactions have been priceless. Luckily, we've compiled a list of some of the best duets and reactions from the singer.

Fun Fact: "About Damn Time" almost didn't become a single. Lizzo shockingly revealed on the YouTube series Hot Ones that her hit song almost didn't make it as a single — but that she changed her mind when she realized how important the message of the song was. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!" she explained referring to the lyrics. "We needed that right then when I dropped that motherf—-r.”

Watch Lizzo's best "About Damn Time" reactions below:

1.

@lizzo

#duet with @dcromwelldc50 im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

2.

@lizzo

J-Hope streams about damn time ! Be like J-hope! 💅🏾

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

3.

@lizzo

Aye Vecna finna get this neckna 🫡

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

4.

@lizzo

Yall ever wonder why he dont wear panties? He got his stranger thang hanging out 😳

♬ original sound - lizzo

5.

@lizzo

#duet with @lizzo VIZZO

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

6.

@lizzo

Reply to @disgruntled_emu #duet with @kt.gonzales I hear it now! Thanks for letting me know!

♬ original sound - Katie Gonzales

7.

@lizzo

Ima tweet about this remix lol

♬ Ima need a cinnamon roll - Judith Rupp

8.

@lizzo

#duet with @chamberlin_kevin Mama I made it 🙏🏾

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

9.

@lizzo

#duet with @altegomusic running to do @jaedengomezz dance to this one!

♬ about damn time x lets get it started by altego - ALTÉGO

10.

@lizzo

#duet with @charlieputh drunk at SNL

♬ ABOUT DAMN TIME PRESAVE DROPS 4.14 - lizzo

11.

@reesewitherspoon

#duet with @lizzo Soooo... what you're saying is ... I'm not going on Lizzo's tour ?

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

12.

@lizzo

#duet with @nottclay unfortunately, that’s a hit 😮‍💨

♬ original sound - NottClay

13.

@lizzo

Haters will say it’s greenscreen 😏😏😏 @ShaqDieselONeal

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

14.

@lizzo

#stitch with @thisisloveless damn I look beautiful 😳

♬ original sound - lizzo

15.

@lizzo

#stitch with @anitta 😃Nice😃to😃meet😃ya😃

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

16.

@lizzo

Collab? @Selena Gomez

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

17.

@lizzo

#duet with @suzyepnog wyd at Jurassic park double caked up ? 😏

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Last Light — Watch Trailer for Peacock Thriller

Fresh out of retirement, former Lost star Matthew Fox is back on TV to prevent an ecological disaster… or at least help mitigate one for which he’s partially responsible. The man formerly known as Jack Shepherd is starring in Last Light, Peacock’s forthcoming adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic novel of the same name. All five episodes of the limited series drop Thursday, Sept. 8. Fox stars as petro-chemist Andy Yeats, who “knows how dependent the world is on oil,” according to the Peacock’s official description. “While on a business trip to the Middle East, he realizes that something is wrong with the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Lizzo
WWD

Milly Alcock Dazzles in Dior Tulle Dress at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere in London

Milly Alcock went fashion-forward at the latest premiere for “House of the Dragon.”. On Monday, the Australian actress walked the red carpet of Leicester Square in London wearing a black tiered tulle dress by Dior paired with heels by Jimmy Choo and diamond jewelry from De Beers. She styled her hair in a slightly messy bob and kept her eye makeup simple with a dark pink lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Nick Nolte To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte is set to star in Eugene The Marine, a psychological thriller due to begin production this fall. Nolte will play Gene, a former marine and widower, who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. When a mysteriously familiar woman appears in his life, Gene starts to loosen up until his nightmares and reality begin to blur. Hank Bedford will direct the script he co-wrote with Cesare Gagliardoni. Bedford’s feature debut, Dixieland, starred Riley Keough and Faith Hill and was released by IFC Films. The film is being produced...
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy