Cannon Falls, Waterville & Wanamingo Play State Baseball in Faribault
The Faribault Lakers team did not make the State Amateur Baseball Tournament but four of their pitchers were drafted by other Region 3C teams that are participating. Joey Grote and Matt Lane were drafted by St. Patrick. Also Jeremy Heitkamp from St. Benedict. Union Hill drafted Egan Bonde of the...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
No Love at Mall of America: Chapel of Love to Close
If you were looking to get hitched in the biggest mall in the country, you only have a few weeks left!. The Mall of America in Bloomington is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. In fact, the actual anniversary date was just last week, as the MOA site noted. 'On August 11, 1992, when Mall of America opened its doors, 330 stores opened for business and more than 10,000 employees started their first day of work,' the site said.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Camp Counselor From Minnesota Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
No Surprise – Walz and Jensen Advance to November Election
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years...
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Police Arrest Man Accused of Shooting Inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago. The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with...
Minnesota Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession of Stolen Firearm
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Prosecutors said Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call in June 2021 and witnessed a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Coyour of Minneapolis, fleeing the scene. As he ran, Coyour pulled a gun from his waistband and hid it in the wheel well of a parked car, where officers recovered it. Officers then arrested Coyour a few blocks from the scene.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Kueng and Thao Reject Plea Deal Offers in George Floyd Case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences, setting the stage for trial in October. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting...
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident
The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
Faulty Water Heater Install Caused Deadly Hopkins House Explosion
Hopkins, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators have determined that a deadly house explosion in the Twin Cities last month was caused by a natural gas leak stemming from a faulty water heater replacement. A news release from the Hopkins Police Department says the investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal...
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
