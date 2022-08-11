ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police investigate Anne Heche for DUI in crash into house

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7EQF_0hE1aRqt00

Police said Thursday that they are investigating actor Anne Heche for driving under the influence of drugs after a fiery crash into a Los Angeles house that left her with critical injuries.

Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of Heche's blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said. But toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital, where she remained Thursday, six days after the crash.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that Heche was still in critical condition and had been in a coma since after the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

On Aug. 5, Heche's car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles’ westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. No one in the house was injured.

Police said Thursday that they were still gathering evidence from the crash, and would present a case to prosecutors if it is warranted when the investigation is complete.

Heche, 53, was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries. “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.” Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home, engulfing it in flames. Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
thecheyennepost.com

Highway Patrol Reports Fatal Crash

On July 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. Around 5:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to...
AFTON, WY
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying

New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police#Lapd
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed

Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
Salon

Anne Heche dead at 53 after injuries sustained from car crash

Anne Heche attends the 27th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In To Erase MS at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS) Actress Anne Heche, who sustained critical burns, significant pulmonary injury and severe anoxic brain injury after crashing her...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

One killed in Vacaville double shooting

VACAVILLE -- One man has died following a double shooting in Vacaville Friday afternoon.Police responded to the 500 block of Markham Avenue just before 4 p.m. after residents began calling 911 to report shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found two men who appeared to have been shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital where one man died, according to police.Their identities have not been released.The incident is still under investigation.
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side. The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.The crash remains under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response

The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Six Flags shooting: At least three people shot by gunman at Chicago amusement park

At least three people were shot outside the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday evening.The shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot, which immediately drove away, according to park officials.Two of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the third person reportedly refused to accept medical attention.“Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating,” Six Flags said in a statement. The Gurnee police identified two of the victims as a 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, who suffered a gunshot wound in...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy