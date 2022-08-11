ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
WLUC

Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
ISHPEMING, MI
