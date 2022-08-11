Read full article on original website
WLUC
Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
WLUC
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
WLUC
UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
WLUC
Gladstone farmers see crops struggle with fluctuating temperatures, rainfall
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since Spring 2022, the Gladstone area has received several inches more rain than in years past according to National Weather Service records. Farmers who sell at the Gladstone Farmers Market like Joellen Hadel say the fluctuation in rain and temperatures affect what crops have good yields.
