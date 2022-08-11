Read full article on original website
How Omaha school districts are planning a safe return for students this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — As thousands of students in the Omaha area get ready to return to the classroom, districts are preparing their health and safety plans for the upcoming school year. It's the third year of pandemic protocols being on back-to-school lists. Masks will be optional this fall and,...
Omaha's bikeway from midtown to downtown continues to see consistent usage
OMAHA, Neb. — Bike Walk Nebraska issued Monday its report on the first year of the Midtown to Market bikeway project. The pathway runs along Harney Street between 10th Street and Turner Boulevard. The report said bike usage is down slightly compared to 2021 but still above data from...
'It's a jump start': Latino Center of the Midlands builds foundation to keep young professionals in Omaha
Young professionals are getting competency training to enter the workforce and contribute, rather than being a checked box. Omaha's largest Latino-serving organization is working with large companies to create more opportunities for people who sometimes work low-paying jobs with limited growth, according to the Latino Center of the Midlands. "The...
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
Event a chance for community to find resources, learn and celebrate one another
OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Center hosted a community event Sunday, giving hundreds of people a chance to find resources, learn about businesses in the area and gather to celebrate one another. The event had a booth to register to vote, information on daycares, various job opportunities and information...
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
Logan public library board hears opinions Over LGBTQIA+ books on the shelves
LOGAN, Iowa — Tough talk in Logan, Iowa over LGBTQ inclusive books at the public library. They're all staying on the shelves for now but the library board still heard plenty of push back Monday night. There was a ton of back and forth. It all stems from two...
One person found dead after shots are fired in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police found one person dead while responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood. Lt. Sean Sheridan told KETV NewsWatch 7 that officers received "multiple calls" for shots fired near 63rd an Jaynes streets around 11:35 p.m. Monday. Officers found one male victim down. They were not able to confirm his age or name.
Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
Great Outdoors: Platte River state park celebrates 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — The Platte River state park is celebrating being opened for 40 years. This week, Greg Wagner sat down with John Oakey to talk about all the park has to offer.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be performing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-platinum artists Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be combining for a tour that includes a performance in Omaha this fall. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to...
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim found with 'multiple stab wounds' Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting after a man was found with "multiple stab wounds" early Monday morning. Around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near S. 31st and R streets and found a victim, identified as Alejandro Gutierrez-Genchi, with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
Omaha police issue arrest warrant for 20-year-old man in relation to homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man is wanted by Omaha police for second-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland
OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
