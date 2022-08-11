ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Papillion, NE
City
La Vista, NE
Papillion, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
KETV.com

Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Back To School#Papillion La Vista
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person found dead after shots are fired in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police found one person dead while responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood. Lt. Sean Sheridan told KETV NewsWatch 7 that officers received "multiple calls" for shots fired near 63rd an Jaynes streets around 11:35 p.m. Monday. Officers found one male victim down. They were not able to confirm his age or name.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KETV.com

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be performing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-platinum artists Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will be combining for a tour that includes a performance in Omaha this fall. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police issue arrest warrant for 20-year-old man in relation to homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man is wanted by Omaha police for second-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights

OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland

OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy