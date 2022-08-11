ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Millington, TN
Millington, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver shot before crashing into train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Elderly woman found in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) elementary school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
