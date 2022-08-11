Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
More traffic officers to patrol Shelby County highways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of the year, you can expect to see more law enforcement cracking down on drivers going way too fast on Memphis-area highways, weaving in and out of lanes, and in some cases, stopping traffic. Memphis police will add 10 officers to its Traffic...
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Memphis fire truck involved in crash on I-240; 2 in hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a car accident on I-240 early Monday morning. Memphis Fire responded to an accident at I-240 and Airways Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Officials said someone ran into a fire engine while MFD was at the scene. No firemen...
Police: Tennessee man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire
A 25-year-old Tennessee man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative's house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs.
Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shootout in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:47 a.m. The shooting left six victims injured. The victims were transferred to Regional One Hospital and Le Bonheur hospital. A silver sedan stopped at...
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
Man uninjured after early morning shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot at while in his car. Officers were traveling southbound on Highland Street and heard shots fired just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers checked the area and in the rear lot of the 520...
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
1 Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday evening. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle collided with a fire truck on East Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven.
Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
Elderly woman found in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
FOUND SAFE: 95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 08/13/2022 11:35 a.m.:. Katherine Rinehart has been found safe in Ohio, TBI said. A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at...
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) elementary school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
Man shot dead near the airport, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
