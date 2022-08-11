Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
cbs4local.com
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
cbs4local.com
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
cbs4local.com
EPPD spokesman, former BP chief say smugglers to blame for crashes involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department confirmed migrants were in a vehicle that crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. One person died and seven people were injured in the crash, according to police. Police said that the driver of the...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
cbs4local.com
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD could be getting more resource officers with the help of El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
cbs4local.com
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
cbs4local.com
TTUHSC El Paso physicians learning to provide aid at incidents police, SWAT respond to
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso is putting together a team of health care workers who will respond alongside police and SWAT to critical incidents. Physicians will provide first aid to victims, law enforcement or anyone else at an ongoing crime scene. Stephen...
cbs4local.com
Socorro police arrest 16-year-old accused of assaulting officer, possessing gun, drugs
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Socorro Police Department for possessing illegal drugs, firearm offenses and reportedly assaulting an officer, the police department confirmed. The teen is charged with the following:. Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle. Unlawful carrying of a weapon. Possession...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds public hearing on FY 2023 budget
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso leaders are working to finalize a plan for the 2023 operating costs. During Tuesday's meeting, El Pasoans will have to chance to provide their input on the budget. Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled Tuesday City Council meeting...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
cbs4local.com
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 Sun Court; UTEP junior named Sun Queen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
Comments / 0