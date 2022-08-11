Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Margolius named Cleveland director of public health
Dr. David Margolius became the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, effective Aug. 1. Previously, the division director of general internal medicine at MetroHealth, Margolius is also an adjunct associate professor in the school of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was faculty co-lead for the Medical Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care. Published in numerous peer-reviewed journals on a range of health topics from COVID-19 response in under-served communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, Margolius has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown. Completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio school districts receive money for school safety, security
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local school districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. “Any assistance we can provide to keep our children and teachers safe throughout our...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
West Nile detected in Rocky River, other counties; here are ways to avoid virus-spreading mosquitoes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Rocky River, as well as Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties, according to state health officials. More West Nile-positive mosquitos are expected to be found throughout Cuyahoga County in the next few weeks, Cuyahoga County Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
cleveland19.com
As kids return to school Ohio is dealing with a teacher shortage that could get worse
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As kids prepare for the start of another school year they are, hopefully, well prepared with supplies from backpacks to laptops and some of those same kids are certainly hoping to land in the classroom of a favorite teacher or two. But in some cases, students should...
Stress is becoming a national health crisis: Here are some simple relaxation techniques
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What’s got you stressed? Whether its money concerns, family needs, or your boss pressuring you to finish that big project early, experts agree that we all need to relax more. Don’t agree? The American Physiological Association’s stress survey shows most Americans are suffering from moderate...
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities
Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rudin-Luria to speak at CLC lunch Aug. 17
Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will speak at one of the Cleveland Leadership Center's The Way Forward Leader Lunch Breaks from noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 virtually on Zoom. The talk, titled "Hatred: an ever-present pandemic," will cover how the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is...
spectrumnews1.com
University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
Back-to-school prep: How to help kids and teens fall asleep and wake up earlier
CLEVELAND — School bells will soon ring throughout Northeast Ohio, signaling summer break is over -- but some students will have a difficult time saying goodbye to sleeping in. To prepare for back-to-school, Dr. Brian Chen, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends students begin moving up their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Specialized attorney best for malpractice cases
Medical malpractice can cause significant consequences for both patient and provider. When a provider fails to deliver proper care, such acts or negligence may lead to detrimental health issues for the patient, up to and including fatality. When this happens, a patient or their family may consider hiring an attorney to pursue legal action against the provider.
Cleveland Jewish News
Firms do their best to on-board first-year attorneys
First-year associates in the legal field often have a lot to take in. While school has likely prepared them for much of the work they will be doing, it is the responsibility of law firms to ensure a welcoming environment, adequate training and education, and as many opportunities as possible for first-year associates to thrive.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
WOUB
More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — One year ago today, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and since that time, more than 67,000 people from Afghanistan have come to the United States to settle in many places, including Ohio. As of right now, the Ohio Department of Job and Family...
Comments / 2