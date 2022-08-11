ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margolius named Cleveland director of public health

Dr. David Margolius became the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, effective Aug. 1. Previously, the division director of general internal medicine at MetroHealth, Margolius is also an adjunct associate professor in the school of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was faculty co-lead for the Medical Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care. Published in numerous peer-reviewed journals on a range of health topics from COVID-19 response in under-served communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, Margolius has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown. Completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland.
