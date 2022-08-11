Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
The first day of school for Killeen ISD spotlights new safety measures and more
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD went back to school Monday morning with new safety measures, along with new programs to bridge the learning gap set by the pandemic. Superintendent, John Craft, of Killeen ISD said one new safety provision in place will be metal detectors. "This is going to...
KWTX
Killeen ISD kicks off first day of school with added safety features
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD schools are officially in session, and this new school year brings new safety features. Taina Maya, who is the chief of communications for KISD, said the school applied a few new additions to make the school a safer place. She said there are numbers...
killeenisd.org
Smiles, Excitement, Relief Mark First Day of School
As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history. Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day...
KWTX
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
Temple ISD Introduces “Smart Tags” for The New School Year
Technology not only continues to evolve and make our lives easier, but it's also making it's way into our schools in a positive way. Temple ISD will start using "Smart Tags" in the upcoming school year. Smart Tags. So what is a Smart Tag? According to a report from KXXV,...
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
KWTX
Story Walks promote healthy living while increasing literacy among children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Library is teaming up with the Dewey Center & Park to promote a healthy lifestyle while simultaneously expanding your little one’s literacy skills. Story walks are a fun, interactive way for the whole family to burn some calories and do a little...
KWTX
Waco community event provides free resources
Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!. Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
KWTX
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from a city of Waco construction site along New Road and Trice Avenue, where the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site.
Waco officials set to vote on tax exemption for affordable housing
The council is set to vote on September 6.
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Moody brings in championship coach to turn things around
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Moody Bearcats are in need of a turn around - and Matt Hurst is the man for the job. Just a few months after winning a state title with Lorena, Hurst took the head coaching job at Moody. Hurst says his plan is to take...
Big Binky gives away clothes, school supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Bash'
Big Binky is giving away clothes, backpacks and school supplies for the 12th annual 'Back 2 School Bash' this weekend.
