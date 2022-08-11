ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 0

Related
killeenisd.org

Smiles, Excitement, Relief Mark First Day of School

As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history. Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Copperas Cove, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#College Credit#Paraprofessional#Ela#Ccisd
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
WACO, TX
KWTX

WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from a city of Waco construction site along New Road and Trice Avenue, where the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy