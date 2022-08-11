ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk man sentenced for holding victim hostage in Collins

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for holding a female victim hostage in Collins last June.

On June 8, 2021, 44-year-old Hiram R. Rivera of Dunkirk and another individual were at the female victim’s home in Silver Creek. While police were searching for Rivera in connection with another crime that morning, he tried to abduct the woman when she told him police were searching for him. Police say he forced her at gunpoint out of her apartment and into her car, with himself and the other individual, who drove.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., police attempted to stop the car but the driver continued to drive at a high rate of speed for nearly 10 miles before crashing on Route 438. After the crash, Rivera took the woman into a nearby wooded area while armed with a hammer and what appeared to be a pistol and held her hostage for nearly three hours. Rivera surrendered and the victim was unharmed.

Rivera pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping. In addition, an order of protection will remain in effect until 2037.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

