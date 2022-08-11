Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid

Al Tipton offers gun safety and permit classes every other Saturday. He is located at the Gun Rack, a business in Kingsport. Anyone 12 and above can take his gun safety class; however, to test for your carry permit, you must be six months away from your 21st birthday or older. If you can't make one of the classes, Tipton also offers private lessons.

