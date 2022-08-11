Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE honors leaving members
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two members who were not re-elected in the county general election. The board recognized District 4 member Tecky Hicks and District 7 member Judy Trent for their years of service at its meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
'He truly was a great kid' – School officials, band director remember victim of Norton house fire
BIG STONE GAP — Josh Azbill joined the Union High School marching band in December, but he left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group. “People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton on Sunday.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA votes to increase competitive bid requirement
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on first reading to approve an ordinance increasing the competitive bid requirement to $25,000. Currently, any project over $4,000 requires the town to solicit bids via phone or email, and any project over the cost of $10,000 requires the town to solicit sealed bids before moving forward.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE approves debit card usage for travel expenses
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education has approved the use of debit cards for travel expenses by coaches, supervisors and the director of schools. The BOE discussed the motion at its meeting on Aug. 11.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
GATE CITY — Children slid down slides and put on plastic firefighter helmets. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: X-Treme Vigilance offers gun safety, permit classes
Al Tipton offers gun safety and permit classes every other Saturday. He is located at the Gun Rack, a business in Kingsport. Anyone 12 and above can take his gun safety class; however, to test for your carry permit, you must be six months away from your 21st birthday or older. If you can't make one of the classes, Tipton also offers private lessons.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 15-21)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. FOR CHILDREN.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline approaching for applicants for Youth Business Fair at Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline fast approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics
JOHNSON CITY — Calling all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes. Time is running out to register for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics. The games will be held Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at venues around Kingsport and Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city officials offer reminders about garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — City officials reminded Kingsport residents Monday on best practices for garbage collection every week. A press release offered these tips to ensure residents’ trash is collected every week.
Kingsport Times-News
Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
Kingsport Times-News
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
Kingsport Times-News
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
Kingsport Times-News
Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge and Sullivan East jump-started volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee with a nonconference showdown Monday in Blountville. The Lady Wolves prevailed in four sets, winning 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Kingsport Times-News
Local writer pens book on Piney Flats history
PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell. Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Blue collar dollars are essential for us all
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout the week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Friday) was $3.53, down 9 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.62, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.86.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD investigate shooting at Monarch Apartments
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to reports of a shooting at Monarch Apartments around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday. Police said gunfire was exchanged in the third floor hallway of one of the buildings, and one person was shot in the leg. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital and received treatment for injuries.
