ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 19

no name needed
4d ago

why should they? ...if they wanted it bad enough they would have done what it took/takes to get one and not being locked up in a juvenile facility... when we can barely have the ability to have proper teaching tools for kids arriving for an education....why should they juvies get the privilege of kids that aren't breaking lawful rules

Reply
5
nomind
4d ago

the thugs could care less about an education need to start enforcing the laws and quite coddling them

Reply
5
Related
Cleveland.com

Solon council OKs fund to receive money from opioid settlement agreement

SOLON, Ohio -- A new budgetary fund has been established to track the city’s distribution of money received from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement. On Monday (Aug. 15), City Council passed an ordinance establishing the fund to receive distributions from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement and to make expenditures for purposes deemed permissible.
SOLON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Education
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
University Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

Kendra Gardiner joins Avon Lake Board of Education

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The newest member of Avon Lake’s Board of Education was introduced and sworn in at the Aug. 9 board meeting. Kendra Gardiner is replacing longtime member Pam Ohradzansky, who stepped down recently. Gardiner will fulfill the remainder of Ohradzansky’s term, which ends in December 2023....
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights receives Cuyahoga County grant to build electric vehicle charging station

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – The city has received a $49,805 grant from Cuyahoga County to build an electric-vehicle-charging station outside City Hall, 9543 Broadview Road. The funds are coming through the Supplemental Community Development Grant program, which according to the county website funds projects “that help strengthen communities and neighborhoods, encourage regional collaboration and improve the quality of life for county residents.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Medina welcomes new police officer

MEDINA, Ohio -- Seth Gonyea is the newest addition to the Medina Police Department. “It feels pretty great,” he said. “When my wife and I decided to move down here, I didn’t have anything set up, like professionally. So, we were kind of just taking a big leap and hoping that we would be able to find something for me while I was down here.
MEDINA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy